News Top Stories

New COVID-19 variants not in Nigeria yet, says NCDC

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Comment(0)

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) has said the COVID-19 Omicron sublineages partly responsible for the increase in COVID-19 cases in China, the United States, and the United Kingdom have yet to be detected in the country.

The NCDC in an update on COVID-19 genomic surveillance by its Director General, Dr Ifedayo Adetifa yesterday noted that the Omicron sublineage responsible for the rise in cases in the US and UK was XBB.1.5 while BF.7 was responsible for the increased cases in China. Adetifa who, however, disclosed that B.5.2.1 has been seen in Nigeria since July 2022, added that the countrytargeted travel restrictions including requests for PCRnegative tests from incoming travellers had little or no effect on preventing global and national circulation of omicron since the emergence of the variant and its relatives with their shorter incubation period.

He said: “The NCDCled COVID-19 Emergency Operations Centre is monitoring COVID-19 trends in China, the United States of America, the United Kingdom, South Africa, India, and other countries with a high volume of traffic to and from Nigeria. “This includes the resurgence of COVID-19 in China following the relaxation of the country’s zero-COVID policy, as well as significantly increased COVID-19 cases, admissions, and deaths in the UK and the USA over the past weeks driven in part by the usual winter exacerbations of respiratory illnesses.

“Before the recent case increase in China, the USA, the UK, and other countries, genomic surveillance has shown that the Omicron SARS-CoV-2 variant and its lineages continue to dominate in recorded infections worldwide. “However, the rise in the new Omicron sub-lineages XBB.1.5 in the UK and the US, and BF.7 in China raises concern as it may spread faster than older Omicron sub-lineages (e.g., XBB or BQ) and that they are responsible in part for current increases in cases, hospitalisations, and deaths. However, the sub-lineage seen with cases in China, B.5.2.1, and BF.7 are responsible for the surge in China and do not appear to be increasing unusually in other countries.

“The NCDC continues to strengthen genomic surveillance of the COVID-19 virus in Nigeria. Since the detection of the Omicron variant in December 2021, its sublineage (BQ.1/BQ.1.1) has been dominant in Nigeria. None of these dominant sublineages in Nigeria that are also circulating elsewhere has been associated with any increases in case numbers, admissions, or deaths locally. “The sub-lineages partly responsible for the current increase in COVID-19 cases in other countries i.e., XBB.1.5 and BF.7 have not yet been detected in the country but B.5.2.1 has been seen here since July 2022 and the others are most likely here already. BF.7 and XBB have also been circulating in South Africa since October 2022 but without any accompanying increase in cases, severeillness, ordeaths. “Regardless of COVID-19 variants in different parts of the world, severe disease, admissions, and deaths disproportionately affect the unvaccinated and those with established risk factors i.e., older people, people with comorbidities, and the immunocompromised.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Senate summons NIRSALS over loan disbursement

Posted on Author Chukwu David Abuja

The Senate yesterday summoned the management of Nigeria Incentive-Based Risk Sharing System for Agricultural Lending (NIRSAL), over alleged uneven disbursement of loans. A Senate ad-hoc committee on uneven disbursement of loans, grants, interventions in the six-geopolitical zones of the country by Nigeria’s development banks, summoned the agency at  the National Assembly Complex, Abuja, during its […]
News

Meet CHYLDE: Pioneering The AfroAsian Trap Movement

Posted on Author Toks Asher Young

Eniola Isioma Hashim better known as “Chylde” is an unsigned/independent Nigerian singer, songwriter, producer and the originator of the afroasian trap genre. She has been opportuned to work with a couple of upcoming and established Nigerian artistes. I recently had the chance to chat with her about her music, the struggles of being an independent […]
News Sports

UPDATE: Death toll in Indonesian stadium disaster passes 170

Posted on Author Reporter

  At least 174 people have died in a stampede at an Indonesian football match, in one of the world’s worst stadium disasters. It happened after police tear-gassed supporters who invaded the pitch late on Saturday, reports the BBC. About 180 were hurt in the crush after local team Arema FC lost 2-3 to bitter […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica