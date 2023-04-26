New Dawn In Aba, As Julius Berger Sets To Take Over Reconstruction Of Major Roads

Barring any last-minute changes, all is set for construction giant, Julius Berger Nigeria PLC to take over the reconstruction of dilapidated major roads in Aba, the commercial hub of Abia State after the May 29th swearing-in of Governor-Elect, Dr Alex Otti.

New Telegraph reports that engineers from the construction giant on Wednesday afternoon made an on-the-spot assessment of one of Port Harcourt Road, one of the most important but perennially dilapidated major roads that have been giving residents and business people sleepless nights.

Recall that just last week, the Managing Director of Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, Dr Lars Richter visited Governor-Elect, Dr Alex in his country home in Nvosi, Isialangwa South Local Government Area.

The on-the-spot assessment began from the popular Number-1 Junction in Aba South Local Government Area and stopped at the end of the road in Asa-Nnetu off Aba-Port Harcourt Highway in Ugwunagbo local government area which is about six kilometers.

Addressing newsmen after the assessment, Mr Ferdinand Ekeoma, Special Adviser, Media and Publicity to Dr Alex Otti said that during the campaigns, the Governor-Elect promised that he will bring a reputable company to take over the reconstruction of dilapidated roads in Aba and that to ensure he keeps his promise, Julius Berger came to carry out an on-the-spot assessment of Port Harcourt Road.

“In fulfillment of that promise, a discussion has been ongoing with Julius Berger and other reputable construction companies to ensure that our roads are properly fixed.

“Today, Julius Berger has come to inspect Port Harcourt Road starting from Number-1 Junction to Flyover here so that they can take notice of the tragedy that has befallen Aba over the years.

“They now have first-hand information of what’s on the ground and we’re expecting the needful to be done in a matter of weeks. Nothing will be done in secrecy under the incoming administration. From the contract terms to the duration to the amount and the kilometres nothing will be hidden.

“Our people will be carried along. The government must be answerable to the people. We got thousands of people suffering on this road on a daily and weekly basis. A whole lot of people have parked out from this place and we must make sure that this strategic road must be recovered as soon as possible.

“We equally expect the presence of the construction giant on other important roads like Obohia and Ohanku roads. So, they’ve seen the damage and we assure Aba people that this reputable construction company will surely restore the glory of Aba,” he said.

He said that Otti will constantly interact with Aba residents to know every aspect of their problems so that he can properly pursue the people’s goals and dreams and make them a reality.