New dawn in Enugu APC as Agballah takes charge

The battle for the chairmanship of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Enugu State has been won and lost. Ugochukwu Agballah, a lawyer and former Commissioner for Works, emerged victorious.

He was declared winner by the seven- man Congress Committee led by Dr. Ijeoma Arodiogbu, ahead of former military governor of Gombe State, Group Capt Joe Orji (rtd); former Deputy Chairman of APC in the state, Mr. Adolphus Ude, and one Mr. Paul Omeje. Agballah, who hails from Udi Local Government Area, Enugu West Senatorial District, recorded the landslide victory through direct voting in which voters lined behind their choice.

He scored 684 votes against four votes by Omeje. However, Group Capt Orji (rtd) was absent at the venue – Destiny Event Centre, Independence Layout Enugu. Agballah’s victory came against serious opposition by former Senate President, Ken Nnamani and former Enugu State Governor, Sullivan Chime. Both stalwarts threw their weight behind Group Capt Orji (rtd), but during the congress, more than 95 per cent of the delegates queued behind Agballah, including delegates believed to have earlier been routing for other aspirants. Agballah received huge support from the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama; former National Vice Chairman of APC, South-East, Chief Emma Eneukwu; former state chairman of defunct Social Democratic Party (SDP) and former Chairman of Cooperative and Commerce Bank (CCB), Prince Richard Ozobu, among others. The returning officer of the congress, Dr. Arodiogbu, had earlier announced the directive of the party’s national leadership for the congress to proceed, despite attempts by some state leaders who sensed Agballah’s impending victory to postpone the congress. Arodiogbu expressed satisfaction with the process. Meanwhile, the Enugu APC State congress was not devoid of squabbles and intrigues, which in some states led to parallel congresses.

In the case of Enugu, a suspended former Caretaker Committee chairman of the party, Dr. Ben Nwoye held a parallel congress at another venue where he declared Adolphus Udeh as the chairman.

The State Chapter of the party had prior to the congresses announced the suspension of Nwoye as Caretaker Committee Chairman and replaced him with his deputy, Chief Chikwado Chukwunta. But Nwoye had insisted that his suspension was illegal. Speaking to journalists after his emergence, Agballah said his victory marks a new beginning for the party in the state and the party’s journey to the Lion Building, Enugu’s Government House.

He said that his emergence as the state chairman of the party has signaled a new dawn for the APC in the state, and promised to unite all members of the party in the state by providing committed and selfless leadership. He said that the state needed an alternative and credible political platform that would be sensitive to the plights of the people.

For many political pundits, Agballah’s victory is like an elixir and fresh air to not just APC but politics of Enugu State in general. The state, as many would believe, has for long been consigned to monotonous political rhythm, being a one-party state under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Many analysts contend that the system produced a patriarchal political class that has brought nothing other than under development to the people.

The citizens are treated with disdain and are expected to remain naïve like slaves who are only to sing the praises of the political class that thrives on family names. Pundits say that it can only take divine intervention for the son of nobody to break through the political ceiling and make it into the ruling class, otherwise the citizens, majority of them youths, are consigned to political slavery and Alleluia urchins!

No wonder the state capital, despite being one of the oldest cities in Nigeria and the political capital of the South-East, South-South regions, still remains underdeveloped, to the extent that states created many years after, are overtaking Enugu State in terms of infrastructure and other development indices.

There was therefore a feeling of joy and hope that things would change soon, with somebody like Ugo Agballah taking charge as the leader of APC, the main opposition party in the state. Ugochukwu Agballah is a household name in Enugu politics. He is popularly called Ugo for short.

Ugo means Eagle, the king of birds. He is a political workaholic and grassroots mobilizer. Like the Eagle on Iroko tree, he is a man on a mission, driven by divine vision. He could easily pass as the stormy petrel of Enugu politics. You can only ignore him at your own peril! Like a comet, Ugo shot himself into the political firmament of Enugu State in 1992 and 1999. At a relatively young age of less than 30, he anchored the political blitzkrieg which saw the emergence of two former governors in the state; Dr. Okwesilieze Nwodo and Dr. Chimaroke Nnamani. Nwodo was elected governor during former military president Ibrahim Babangida’s political experiment of a two – party system.

Nwodo then ran under the National Republican Convention (NRC), defeating his opponent, Chief Gbazuagu Nweke Gbazuagu (GNG) in the Social Democratic Party (SDP). And in 1999 Dr. Chimaroke Nnamani was elected the governor at the nation’s return to democratic rule after many years of military interregnum. Prior to that, Nnamani was unknown, and nobody gave him a chance.

As a matter of fact, more than 96 per cent of the political class was pitched against him, but Ugo was able to turn things around for him. Ugo later served as Commissioner for Works in that administration, although he resigned shortly after due to personal reasons.

He threw his hat in the ring in 2003 when he squared up with his former boss, Nnamani during the governorship election. Nnamani was seeking his second term in office, while Agballah sought to displace him in the race to the Lion Building.

He ran on the platform of the freshly registered All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), an unknown political party then. Many political pundits familiar with the intrigues of 2003 governorship election in Enugu State believe that he dusted his former boss, but the electoral body declared Chimaroke the winner.

Yet Agballah was to reclaim his mandate at the election tribunal, but again, the intervention of then President Olusegun Obasanjo, who saw to the ‘sudden’ redeployment of the tribunal chairman, just hours before he was to deliver judgment, threw spanner in the works of Agballah’s political progress.

The new tribunal chairman who replaced the former, and who started the case ‘denovo’, made sure that all the exhibits admitted by the former were rejected, hence Agballah ‘lost’ the case and a one-in-a-million chance to transform Enugu State through his well thought out revolutionary manifesto. In 2007, Agballah repeated the feat again, now under the platform of Accord Party, where he squared up with Sullivan Chime, a protégée of the then outgoing Governor Nnamani.

But then, victory was still far, no thanks to Nigeria’s political factor and flawed electoral system. Like in 2003, many believed Agballah dusted Chime in the 2007 governorship contest, but the Almighty INEC and the tribunal declared otherwise. Agballah then went into hibernation, engaging in intellectual work of writing the awardwinning book: “Where the Rain Started Beating Us”.

For his close associates over the years, one thing that can easily be discerned from his personality is his deep religious piety; the same attribute that defines his every political and by extension, life’s journey.

This also underscores Agballah’s abiding commitment to divine guidance before embarking on any project, be it political or otherwise. And unless there is a clear divine instruction and approval, he would never start any project. Also, Agballah enjoys a cult-like political followership, akin to that of President Muhammadu Buhari. He exudes extraordinary charm and warm personality and humane candour which make his followers believe and glue to him like bees to honeycomb.

That’s why despite his political tribulations, his political base or structure ‘Oganiru Ndigbo’ (Progress of Ndigbo) remained intact! It is therefore not surprising that when he recently joined the APC after many years of being in political limbo, ardent watchers of his political antecedents knew immediately and intuitively that something big was underway and that the political base of Enugu State would once more be shaken to its roots, and will not be the same again. His eventual emergence as the state chairman of the APC could only have been possible through divine ordering.

Many therefore see it as a ‘Quit Notice’ of some sort, to the dominant PDP in the state.

“Political progressivism is once more about to take centre stage in Enugu State,” they said. His coming into the mainstream of APC brings hope for the party just as other people who have been trooping into the party from all over the state.

His supporters boast that Agballah has a verifiable structure and followership and confidence of the people to provide competent leadership, which will make the 2023 general election interesting in the state.

