New DG unveils 5-Point agenda for advancement of NYSC

Newly appointed 22nd National Youth Service Corp NYSC Director General, Brig.-General Dogara Ahmed, yesterday listed a five-point agenda that will further propel the scheme to greater heights. He gave the assurance when he took over as the director general of the NYSC in Abuja where he said he would channel his energy and resources towards the growth and development of the NYSC. However, the policy thrust that will drive the administration include improving security, welfare of corps members and staff to engender optimal service delivery to the nation; providing an enabling environment for research and development for the advancement of the scheme.

Others include strengthening stakeholders’ engagement for the promotion of the frontiers of the scheme; enhancement of capacity building to stimulate efficiency and higher corporate performance; and deepening the impact of the Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) Programme. According to him, “I am taking over the administration of the NYSC at a very unique time in history as the scheme will be 50 years old in a few months.

 

