New drama series, Elenini, to launch on Africa Magic Yoruba

as MultiChoice Talent Factory kicks off Acting for Camera virtual Masterclass

 

Africa Magic is set to air a brand-new local drama series, Elenini, to viewers on DStv and GOtv from Monday, March 1 on Africa Magic Yoruba (DStv channel 157 and GOtv channel 5) at 6pm WAT.

 

Elenini joins Africa Magic’s great collection of drama series and will tell an intriguing story of a man, Uzoma Asinobu (played by Oriyomi Joseph), who runs a thriving business with the support of his wife, Bisola Asinobu (played by Adetoun Adeyiga), until his past re-emerges and causes things to escalate which threatens the foundation of his happy life.

 

Speaking on the launch of this new series, Channel Director, Africa Magic, Wangi Mba-Uzoukwu said: “We  are delighted to present our viewers and lovers of great African storytelling with this new Yoruba series. Elenini explores a captivating storyline delivered by a great ensemble cast and crew that will keep viewers glued to their screens and on the edge of their seats. We are excited to deliver yet another local production and we can’t wait for our viewers from all over Africa to tune in.”

 

The new TV series promises to be an amusing and addictive show with 20 captivating episodes as well as a great showcasing of Nigerian actors and actresses who will grace the screens. Meanwhile, the MultiChoice Talent Factory (MTF) has announced the first Acting for Camera Masterclass in partnership with the world-renowned American Musical and Dramatic Academy College and Conservatory of the Performing Arts on March 2.

 

The AMDA which is ranked number one for performing arts in the United States will add a game-changing dynamic to the MTF sharedvalue initiative offering.

 

The MTF industry Masterclasses which was introduced in 2018 has provided some of the most sought-after Masterclasses facilitated by film and TV experts, including renowned Nigerian filmmaker, Tunde Kelani and veteran Kenyan producer, Appie Matere, alongside notable global partners such as Dolby, CBS Justice Africa and the London Film School.

 

The virtual Masterclass which is holistically designed to perfect acting for film, TV and new media will delve into crucial elements including basic film theory, camera focused actor warmup, on-camera scene work and more, will be facilitated by AMDA faculty members, Jason Chaet, an awardwinning filmmaker, theatre director and producer and serves as the Supervisor of First Semester Acting, Acting for Camera and Screenwriting at AMDA and Ray Virta who has over 40 years of teaching experience at AMDA, New York University and the Playwrights Horizons Theatre School

