New education curriculum’ll focus on skills, entrepreneurship – FG

The Federal Government has said that the new education curriculum currently being developed would focus on skills and entrepreneurship withaviewtoenhancing the employability of graduates. Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, who made this known at a one-day ‘Transforming Education Summit,” organised by the National Universities Commission (NUC) yesterday in Abuja, noted that globally, the focus has shifted to education because of the central role it plays.

Represented by the Executive Secretary, Tertiary EducationTrustFund(TETFund), Sonny Echono, he explained that the summit, which was being held ahead of the global summit in September in New York by the United Nations Secretary, provides an opportunity to brainstorm on the many challenges facing Nigeria’s education sector such as poor funding, out-of-school children, among others He said: “The issue of curriculum for example, it has become important that the education sector be made increasingly more relevant and the changing role of the teacher being a facilitator rather than an absolute harbinger of knowledge. “

