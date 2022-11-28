New Ekiti monarch seeks devt, security in border towns

Adewumi Ademiju Ado-Ekiti The Ologotun of Ogotun Ekiti, Oba Adebayo Adesanmi, has appealed to Ekiti State Governor Biodun Oyebanji to focus on the development and protection of border towns for economic prosperity.

Oba Adesanmi decried a spate of kidnappings and killings as well as bad roads in the areas.

The monarch, who spoke during his coronation in Ogotun Ekiti on Saturday, , said the town has a lot of potential in agriculture that can add value to Ekiti if harnessed. Senator Biodun Olujimi, House of Representatives member Yemi Adaramodu, veteran journalist Femi Ige and retired Assistant Inspector-General of Police Tunde Ogunsakin were among the personalities at the event.

He pleaded with Oyebanji to protect the town sharing borders with Ikeji and Owena in Osun State to boost agriculture.

