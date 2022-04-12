News

New Electoral Act: Appeal Court stops Malami, others

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina ABUJA Comment(0)

The Court of Appeal, Owerri Division has ordered the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice , Mr. Abubakar Malami and others to desist from taking steps capable of frustrating hearing in an appeal filed against judgment of a Federal High Court, which ordered removal of section 84 (12) from the new Electoral Act.

 

This is as the appellate court granted nod to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to  join as party interested in an appeal against the high court judgment which voided and struck down section 84 (12) of the Act.

 

PDP was granted the permission by the Court to file its appeal as an interested party against the decision of the Federal High Court, Umuahia, on the order for removal of the section from the Electoral law.

 

In an enroll order of the Court signed by the Presiding Justice of  the court, Justice Rita Noshakhare Pemu, the leave granted PDP to file an appeal was occasioned by submissions of its counsel, D.C Denwigwe (SAN).

 

The appeal marked CA/OW/87/2022 has Chief Nduka Edede and the Attorney General of the Federation AGF as the 1st and 2nd respondents respectively.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Jeral ‘JD’ Davis To Launch Online Talk Show

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Jeral ‘JD’ Davis has revealed he will be launching an online Talk show called ‘Talk Glass Of Jewels Talk Show’. Announcing this, CEO & Founder Jeral Davis said the show will premiere on their website and YouTube page in the coming weeks. He said to this end the blog will organize and host a script […]
News

APC Convention: Musa, Al-Makura, Yari campaign offices resurface

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim

The campaign offices of the National Chairmanship candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) yesterday received life few hours the Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee announced February 26 date for the Convention. The campaign offices of the candidates operated minimally before the Convention date was announced. A visit to the Campaign office of the former […]
News

Nigeria is lucky to have honest, sincere president in Buhari – Ribadu

Posted on Author Clement Ekong

Malam Nuhu Ribadu has said that “Nigeria is very lucky to have President Muhammadu Buhari as its president,’’ describing him as ‘‘an exceptionally honest leader Nigeria ever produced”. Ribadu who was the pioneer chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), made the commendation in Yola yesterday while hosting the 226 ward chairmen, 21 […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica