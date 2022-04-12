New Electoral Act: Appeal Court stops Malami, others

The Court of Appeal, Owerri Division has ordered the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice , Mr. Abubakar Malami and others to desist from taking steps capable of frustrating hearing in an appeal filed against judgment of a Federal High Court, which ordered removal of section 84 (12) from the new Electoral Act.

This is as the appellate court granted nod to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to join as party interested in an appeal against the high court judgment which voided and struck down section 84 (12) of the Act.

PDP was granted the permission by the Court to file its appeal as an interested party against the decision of the Federal High Court, Umuahia, on the order for removal of the section from the Electoral law.

In an enroll order of the Court signed by the Presiding Justice of the court, Justice Rita Noshakhare Pemu, the leave granted PDP to file an appeal was occasioned by submissions of its counsel, D.C Denwigwe (SAN).

The appeal marked CA/OW/87/2022 has Chief Nduka Edede and the Attorney General of the Federation AGF as the 1st and 2nd respondents respectively.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...