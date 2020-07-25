Sports

New English Premier League season to kickoff Sept 12

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

The 2020-21 English Premier League season will begin on September 12 and the final round of matches will be held on May 23, the league has announced.
The new season, originally scheduled to begin on August 8, has been delayed this year after the Premier League suspended the 2019-20 season for three months due to the Covid-19 pandemic, reports Reuters.
The current season will end with a final round of fixtures on Sunday, giving teams about seven weeks to prepare for the next campaign.
However, teams still competing in the Champions League and Europa League will have less time to prepare should they advance deeper into the knockout stages, with the finals of the two competitions to be held on August 23 and 21 respectively.
The new season kicks off after the international break with European soccer’s governing body UEFA announcing last month that Nations League matches would be played between September 3-8.
Leagues across Europe will be looking to wrap up their seasons next May with the postponed 2020 Euros set to begin on June 11, 2021.
The Premier League also added that they would continue to consult with the Football Association (FA) and the English Football League (EFL) regarding the scheduling of domestic competitions.
The EFL announced later on Friday that the second-tier Championship, third-tier League One and fourth-tier League Two seasons would also kick off on the weekend of September 12 and conclude on May 8-9, 2021.
The playoff finals next season will be held in the final weekend of May.
League One clubs voted to end this season early with the final table calculated on a points-per-game basis but held the playoffs behind closed doors.
Champions Coventry City and Rotherham United were automatically promoted along with playoffs winner Wycombe Wanderers.
There was a similar outcome in League Two with Northampton Town winning the playoffs to go up along with champions Swindon Town, as well as Crewe Alexandra and Plymouth Argyle

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Mourinho: It’s hard to compete with clubs that ‘just break the rules’

Posted on Author Reporter

  José Mourinho has bemoaned the difficulty of being in competition with clubs that “just break the rules and forget the financial fair play”, as he outlined how he intended to reshape Tottenham into Champions League qualifiers. The Spurs manager was asked about the comments of Mikel Arteta, his counterpart at Arsenal, and whether he […]
Sports

Inter eye permanent deal for Alexis Sanchez

Posted on Author Reporter

  Inter Milan have decided to push ahead to try to buy Alexis Sanchez from Manchester United. According to calciomercato.it, the Nerazzurri have been impressed with the Chilean’s recent performances and have decided to try to secure his services after his loan expires on 2nd August. ‘The Chilean striker has convinced everyone,’ the outlet claims. […]
Sports

Rohr: Osimhen must demand regular role in Napoli project

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan

…as CAF tips striker to shine for years Super Eagles Manager Gernot Rohr has urged his striker Victor Osimhen to demand from Napoli in clear terms the specific role they want him to play in the proposed project of Italian side before he signs a contract. The former Wolfsburg player is expected to complete a […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: