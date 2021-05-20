Business

New Ericsson report highlights 5G impacts

A new report by Ericsson ConsumerLab has highlighted the impacts of 5G on smartphone users worldwide. According to the report, one in five 5G users are reducing Wi-Fi use on their phones indoors because of the benefits of 5G mobile connectivity. Ericsson said the report: “Five Ways to a Better 5G” is the result of the largest global 5G consumer study to date.

“Covering consumer sentiment and perception in 26 markets – including U.S., China, South Korea and UK – the Ericsson ConsumerLab study methodology is representative of 1.3 billion smartphone users globally, including 220 million 5G subscribers.”

Ericsson said the research revealed that even by the end of 2020, increased awareness of service and value benefits could have resulted in 22 per cent more smartphone users with 5G-ready handsets upgrading to 5G subscriptions. “The report also highlights how 5G is already beginning to trigger new use behaviors. In addition to reducing Wi-Fi use, early adopter 5G users also spend an average of two hours more on cloud gaming and one hour more on augmented reality (AR) apps per week compared to 4G users.

“However, while 5G users are satisfied with speed, about 70 per cent are dissatisfied with the availability of innovative services and new apps. Consumers say they are willing to pay 20 to 30 per cent more for 5G plans bundled with digital service use cases,” Ericsson stated.

