New ES for Shippers’ Council

The Federal Government has appointed Emmanuel Jime as the new Executive Secretary of Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC).

He took over from Hassan Bello, whose eight and half years tenure ended on June 19. Jime, who has a degree in law, brings his wealth of experience to the new role having distinguished himself in several public offices.

A statement issued by the Pre s i d e n t ’s spokesman, Garba Shehu, said Jime was at a time Managing Director at the Nigeria Export Pro c e s s i n g Zone Authority (NEPZA), a two-term member of the House of Representatives, representing Makurdi/Guma Federal constituency in Benue State between 2007 and 2015, and Speaker of the State House of Assembly from 1992 to 1993. The appointment is for a renewable four-year tenure

