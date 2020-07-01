News

New eye drops may prevent blindness

Appolonia Adeyemi Researchers in the Columbia University Irving Medical Center in the United States (US) have developed eye drops that could prevent vision loss after retinal vein occlusion, a major cause of blindness for millions of adults worldwide.

 

The findings of the new study was published in the journal ‘Nature Communications’. Retinal vein occlusion occurs when a major vein that drains blood from the retina is blocked, usually due to a blood clot. As a result, blood and other fluids leak into the retina, damaging specialised light-sensing neurons called photoreceptors.

 

Standard treatment for the condition currently relies on drugs that reduce fluid leakage from blood vessels and abnormal blood vessel growth

 

But among the drawbacks are that these therapies required repeated injections directly into the eye, which ultimately failed to prevent vision loss in the majority of cases.

 

A study, in mice, suggested that the experimental therapy — which targeted a common cause of neurodegeneration and vascular leakage in the eye — could have broader therapeutic effects than existing drugs.

 

The new treatment targeted an enzyme called caspase-9, said Carol M. Troy, MD, PhD, professor of pathology & cell biology and of neurology in the Taub Institute for Research on Alzheimer’s Disease and the Ageing Brain at Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons, who led the studies.

 

Under normal conditions, caspase-9 is believed to be primarily involved in programmed cell death, a tightly regulated mechanism for naturally eliminating damaged or excess cells, reported the Science Daily.

