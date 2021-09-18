To say that the integration of new media technologies is having a major influence on social interaction among individuals, is, no doubt, stating the obvious. It is evident that new media technologies impact on the social interaction among individuals in many different ways.

Thus, digitisation, the conversion of text, pictures, or sound into a digital form that can be processed by a computer, has opened new frontiers for love, relationships, an enabler of romance and relationships. So, does technology make relationships stronger or otherwise? To what extent has technology changed the building and promotion of relationships between and among individuals? Answers to these questions are captured in a new book; Digital Affection: New Frontiers for Relationships, written by Rotimi Osiyoye. According to Osiyoye, before digitalisation, falling in love or creating a bond required a face-to-face meeting.

Today, these meetings and bonds can happen through platforms offered by digitalisation, particularly relationship sites and social networks, which allow people located in different geographical regions, different backgrounds, to meet and relate. In this book, the author sampled old letters and recent digital interactions to illustrate how relationships were before, communication- wise, and the present realities with new technology.

A case in point is the relationship between Kay and Scott before digitalisation. It took days for their letters to be written, exchanged and replied. One of the partners even died, heartbroken, for lack of quick updates. The author notes that love “in the time of the Internet has been kind to some, and not so kind to others, but what is certain is that it has changed the game forever.” Another interesting case study is that of Joddie and Chad. According to the story, despite a phone loss by one of them, they were able to connect and chat through Facebook, which strengthened their relationship. Digitalisation also offered them the opportunity to exchange videos and pictures, talking on phones and bonding better. And it wasn’t until two years that they met physically! Meeting physically also presented its own challenges, one of which is mutual jealousies which arose from being social media celebrities. Social media made them popular and gave them audiences, but its major disadvantage was that it made many people have easy access to them.

Thus, it affected their relationship eventually. Also, another interesting “digital soul mates” sampled are Joshua and Yuna. While Joshua, a young software developer, has logged onto PS4 with strong Wi-Fi connection in search of gamers online, Yuna, a Japanese English tutor, logged on later, and gaming started, after which they exchanged contacts and began interactions via calls and messages, leading to 14 months of relationship, though separated by over 13,000 kilometres. Obviously, people the world over are finding it more comfortable and perfectly acceptable to say that they found love online, by swiping on an app or clanking away on a keyboard.

“There are even more stories like Yuna and Joshua’s, real people who found each other online and are on their unique relationship journeys ignited by a digital spark. In some cases, there is a significant distance between both individuals, and online platforms are the only real hope they have of advancing the relationship. In other cases, the distance is not a problem, but their journey still began online,” the author notes on page 75. Digital Affection: New Frontiers for Relationships uncovers the magic of the Internet as a promoter of romance and relationships.

The author notes that there is a strong link between the quality of one’s social relationships and one’s wellbeing. Happier people, according to the author, are found to have well developed social connections and lives, which allow them to build more meaningful relationships and bonds that present several opportunities for them to live more purposeful, happier lives and even healthier lives. In chapter four, the author addresses the existence and implications of finding love on dating apps. You can find love in a second; you can also encounter fake lovers who upload fake profiles to scam you.

Beyond dating apps, social media applications, like Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram, says the book, offer people platforms to form genuine connections. “Unless one does not care about what his or her timeline looks like, there is almost no way anyone would allow undesirable content on their timelines,” he writes. The author opens the reader’s eyes to new frontiers for relationships. For one: “Harnessing frontier technologies – combined with the desire to close certain gaps with various forms of relationships in the age that we live in – could be transformative in achieving happier, more successful unions and relationships in the world we live in today.

They offer the prospect of possibilities and opportunities for relationships and unions that are better, more real-time, cheaper, and in many ways easier to manage and maintain. However, new technologies are easily viewed as a threat that could outpace the ability of people and societies – especially in the developing world – to adapt to the changes they create, therefore resulting in widespread anxiety” (p. 183). Does technology make relationships stronger or otherwise? The answer to this can be found in the sixth chapter. The book also explores the social dilemma associated with the Internet. This is a good read about love, communication and its implications. Readers of all ages would find it useful in this rapidly changing, digital age.

