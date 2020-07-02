New fuel hike: APC lacks human sympathy – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said the Federal Government decision to increase the pump price of fuel from N123 to N143.80 per liter shows lack of sympathy of the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration to the plight of Nigerians.

PDP in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, described the increase as a punishment to Nigerians given the prevailing economic hardship in the country.

The party noted that despite the decline in price of crude oil in the international market, the hike was unjustifiable, adding that it further exposed the insincerity of the APC and its administration.

PDP stated that apart from economic challenges, Nigerians are facing social trauma occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our party challenges the APC-led Federal Government to present to Nigerians, the indices and parameters it used to determine the price increase, which obviously cannot be in tandem with the prevalent situation in the global industry.

“The actions of the APC administration have continued to confirm that the party has never been pro-poor but only relishes in imposing hardship and heavy taxes on already impoverished Nigerians, while running an over-bloated government through which resources meant for the welfare of Nigerians are frittered by corrupt officials and the cabal in the presidency,” PDP stated.

The party noted that under the APC-led Federal Government, Nigerians have been subjected to untold hardship, which is worsened by excruciating taxes.

This, the party added, included a 7.5 percent increase in value added tax (VAT) on essential commodities and services as well as increase in electricity tariff, stamp duty and other levies on bank transactions.

Like this: Like Loading...