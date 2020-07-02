News

New fuel hike: APC lacks human sympathy – PDP

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Comment(0)

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said the Federal Government decision to increase the pump price of fuel from N123 to N143.80 per liter shows lack of sympathy of the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration to the plight of Nigerians.
PDP in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, described the increase as a punishment to Nigerians given the prevailing economic hardship in the country.
The party noted that despite the decline in price of crude oil in the international market, the hike was unjustifiable, adding that it further exposed the insincerity of the APC and its administration.
PDP stated that apart from economic challenges, Nigerians are facing social trauma occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Our party challenges the APC-led Federal Government to present to Nigerians, the indices and parameters it used to determine the price increase, which obviously cannot be in tandem with the prevalent situation in the global industry.
“The actions of the APC administration have continued to confirm that the party has never been pro-poor but only relishes in imposing hardship and heavy taxes on already impoverished Nigerians, while running an over-bloated government through which resources meant for the welfare of Nigerians are frittered by corrupt officials and the cabal in the presidency,” PDP stated.
The party noted that under the APC-led Federal Government, Nigerians have been subjected to untold hardship, which is worsened by excruciating taxes.
This, the party added, included a 7.5 percent increase in value added tax (VAT) on essential commodities and services as well as increase in electricity tariff, stamp duty and other levies on bank transactions.

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Report: US has intelligence that Russians offered Taliban bounty to kill Americans

Posted on Author Reporter

  The U.S. has gathered intelligence that Russian intelligence officers have offered to pay bounties to Taliban fighters who kill Americans, three people briefed on the matter told NBC News. The intelligence has been shared with Congressional leaders and with the British government, the sources said. However, a senior defense official downplayed the intelligence reporting […]
News

Secret of my hit songs  – King Steve

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

  Fast rising Nigerian singer and song writer, King Steve, who is making waves in far away Russia has disclosed that the secret of his success is creativity and hard work.     Among the hit songs of the Ekiti State-born artiste are Konto and Ifeoma, among other thrilling tracks.  King Steve Benjamin born October […]
News

Over 1,700 new COVID-19 infections in 72 hours but total recoveries exceed 7,000

Posted on Author Reporter

  In three days, more than 1,700 new samples tested positive for COVID-19 in Nigeria with 675 new cases confirmed on Monday. The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced the new cases on Monday night. Monday’s figure is a sharp increase from the previous 24 hours when the country recorded less than 500 new […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: