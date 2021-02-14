Metro & Crime

New fuel price may lead to public restiveness – PDP warns

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Abuja Comment(0)

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has warned that new price pump price of fuel could lead to public restiveness and agitation in the country.

The party in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan said the planned increase of fuel price from N170 by the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government would amount pushing the people to the wall.
PDP noted that Nigerians are groaning heavily under the weight of economic hardship and high costs occasioned by the unjustified increase in the price of fuel to an unbearable N170 per liter last November, adding that any new hike might become the last straw that can break the camel’s back.
“This is because there is no way our compatriots can survive a further fuel price increase with its attendant increase in cost of goods and services, which will worsen the current agonising economic situation, where over 90 million citizen live in abject poverty, with an alarming 23 per cent unemployment rate and many more living below N500 a day,” the statement added.
It restated that the APC and its administration have no justification to increase fuel prices above N100 per liter, when there are practical options available to maintain affordable price template, given the national production capacity and potentialities.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Assailants kill businessman in Ondo hotel

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh Akure

A 38-year-old businessman, Babatunde Adeluka Olubasa, was over the weekend killed in Ondo State by gunmen suspected to be assassins. Olubasa was shot dead on Boxing Day at Helena Hotel where he had lodged at Ijapo in Akure.   The assailants had trailed the victim to the hotel, situated a few metres from the Police […]
Metro & Crime

Nigerian stabs man to death for his Gucci bag

Posted on Author Reporter

  A ‘PREDATOR’ who stabbed a man to death for his second-hand Gucci designer bag has been convicted of murder. Samuel Odupitan launched a frenzied attack on hotel concierge Tyler Roye, knifing him five times in the back and abdomen after following him off a tram. Roye — targeted for his £700 tiger-patterned bag (pictured […]
Metro & Crime

AMCON ‘demolished ex-British Governor-Generals’ Lagos residences’, court told

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu

Justice Ayokunle Faji of a Federal High Court in Lagos on Friday heard that the Assets Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) has sold and demolished the former Lagos residences of British Governor-Generals in Nigeria, John Macpherson and Arthur Richards Sir Richards was a British colonial administrator, who served as the Governor-General from 1943 to 1948, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica