New fuel price may lead to public restiveness – PDP warns

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has warned that new price pump price of fuel could lead to public restiveness and agitation in the country.

The party in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan said the planned increase of fuel price from N170 by the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government would amount pushing the people to the wall.

PDP noted that Nigerians are groaning heavily under the weight of economic hardship and high costs occasioned by the unjustified increase in the price of fuel to an unbearable N170 per liter last November, adding that any new hike might become the last straw that can break the camel’s back.

“This is because there is no way our compatriots can survive a further fuel price increase with its attendant increase in cost of goods and services, which will worsen the current agonising economic situation, where over 90 million citizen live in abject poverty, with an alarming 23 per cent unemployment rate and many more living below N500 a day,” the statement added.

It restated that the APC and its administration have no justification to increase fuel prices above N100 per liter, when there are practical options available to maintain affordable price template, given the national production capacity and potentialities.