New Galaxy S21 now available in stores nationwide

Samsung has announced that it’s latest Galaxy S Series- Galaxy S21 5G is now available in stores nationwide for Nigerian users. The phone manufacturer, which made this known over the weekend in Lagos, said the new Galaxy S21 5G series was available in a variety of models, including Galaxy S21 5G, Galaxy S21+ 5G and Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G, which has the fastest processor on a Galaxy and its smartest and brightest display ever.

Samsung in statement, said those who purchased the device between from February 12 and March 7 could take full advantage of the incredible launch special. This includes a complimentary Clear Standing Cover or Galaxy S Pen with cover, a wireless charger duo, Samsung Care+. The company emphasised that trade in offers would also be available, adding that this allows one to upgrade an old device with less financial burden. It stated further that customers also get N30,000 discount.

The technology phone manufacturer also stressed that the new Galaxy S21 5G series has received amazing reviews around the world since it is clearly Samsung’s greatest Galaxy yet. “The new Galaxy S21 5G series builds on its impressive legacy to offer a premium flagship experience that makes every day epic. And starting from today, Galaxy S21 5G will be available in stores nationwide,” Samsung said. On the clear view c o v e r, “ T h e s t u n – n i n g o f – ficial Samsung Clear View Cover is the stylish way to keep your Samsung Galaxy S21 5G protected, whilst still being able to see your notifications.” Also on the S Pen: “The Galaxy S21 5G Ultra 5G now includes the capability to use the Galaxy Note series’ famous S Pen1 for the first time. “This technology empowers you to draw, take notes, edit photos or even take a picture with the device set up from a distance. “The S Pen compatibility means you can finesse and fine-tune while editing your videos down to the last frame, with the precision that your finger simply can’t touch.”

