New generation of Nigerians

“It is time for the new generation of leadership, to cope with the new problems and new opportunities.” – John F. Kennedy October 1st was the 60th Independence Anniversary of our dear nation Nigeria.

As a nation we desire a new generation of leaders who will love and serve Nigerians by creatively solving our many old problems and the new problems we are facing in today’s Nigeria. On 4th February 2016 I had the privilege to give a New Nigeria Leadership talk at a school in Oke Afa, Isolo area of Lagos.

I got there at the crack of dawn because I was to speak to the students during assembly and assembly time was at about 6:45 -7:15a.m. During the assembly I talked about the different things we can do as individuals to build the New Nigeria.

I spoke about some principles and ideas such as “start with what you have.” “Start with the little things.” “Become the change you desire to see.” “Take control of the things you can take control over and build on that.”

“Discover your talents and use them to solve a problem in your school, community and the society.” After my New Nigeria talk three female students followed me to the principal’s office and they said that they enjoyed the talk and what I said about building a New Nigeria. One of them engaged me by asking questions. She was asking “Shouldn’t our government do this.., shouldn’t our government do that…?” I told her: “Keep it simple and start from where you are.

What can you do as a Nigerian citizen with what you have, where you are? Find a Nigerian problem that you are passionate about and solve it?” Basically what I was trying to get her to understand was that the more of us that take up responsibility in the little things, the more responsibility will come our way.

And the quicker we will be able to create the critical mass for positive change that we so much desire to see. Using myself as an example, I told her that “I didn’t wait for government before writing the book titled THE 8TH WONDER of the world – Made in NIGERIA”.

I continued by saying “I had numerous ideas that I believe could be used as solutions to some of Nigeria’s many nation building problems. I had a vision for a New Nigeria and I put them together in a book without the help of government.”

She was still saying “our leaders should do this…, our leaders should do that….” I responded by saying, “If I was waiting for government to help me spread the message in my book which is the message of a New Nigeria, I would not have come to your school to give a free talk about how to build the New Nigeria of our dreams. And I would not have donated a free copy of my book to your school library.

In fact I would probably be a bitter woman grumbling and complaining about how I couldn’t write a book about building a New Nigeria because government did not come and assist me.” She was adamant and she was still saying “our leaders this…, our politicians that…, our government this and our government that….” It was as if she didn’t hear a word of what I had said. She was bent on blaming government for all the ills in our society because that was what she was hearing at home, in school and in the society. Everything that is wrong with Nigeria always seems to point to the Nigerian leadership, politicians and government and not to the citizens and followers.

Meanwhile, both parties are to blame for the predicament we find ourselves in as a nation. In my mind I was thinking and asking myself: “How in the world am I going to get this young lady to get it? How am I going to get her to understand that we the citizens of Nigeria all have a part to play in building a New Nigeria? How am I going to get her to understand that we have the leaders we deserve and until we (the citizens) change we will continue to produce the same set of self-serving and self-centred leaders? How can I communicate in such a way that she will understand the concept of ‘change starts with you and the little things you do’. How can I get her to understand that she does not have to wait for government in order to make a positive change in her community?” I could see that she was a bold, bright and intelligent student and she was not going to let me off the hook until she was content that I had answered her questions satisfactorily. After thinking for a while, I finally told her: “If I was waiting for government you and I would not be having this conversation.” When I said that she had a light bulb moment. Something clicked. You could see it in her eyes and face. She made the connection and finally got what I was saying.

She now realized that if I was waiting for government there would have been “no book, no visit to her school, no New Nigeria talk at her school and no book donated to her school library.” In addition, I would not have had the opportunity and privilege of having the said conversation with her. The chain reaction of events would not have been possible if I was waiting for government.

That being said, I do believe that government has a great responsibility to us the citizens and the citizens also have a great responsibility to make demands on government to do what they promised and were elected to do. However the truth of the matter is that government cannot do everything and many of us Nigerians actually expect government to do everything. It is also not in our own best interest that we leave all for government to do. Thomas Jefferson was one of America’s founding fathers and the third American president, he once said: “A government big enough to give you everything you want, is big enough to take away everything you have.” He also added that “Most bad government has grown out of too much government.” The moral of the story about the Oke Afa student is that we as Nigerians must make it a habit to engage our youths (the new generation of Nigerian leaders) regularly.

As we go about our daily activities we must try and engage at least one young Nigerian that we may bump into during the course of our day. We must challenge them to take the bull by the horn and create the positive social change we all desire to see.

We must educate, empower and equip this new generation of Nigerian leaders to start with the little things, the things that are under their control in their various communities. We must be patient with them and continue to encourage them to make a positive difference wherever they find themselves.

We must inspire them to become everyday leaders as they go about their daily business. And as this new generation of Nigerian leaders take up responsibility in the little things, bigger opportunities to create greater change will come their way. And eventually, years from today the new generation of Nigerian leaders will end up taking us to the Promised Land of greatness.

Simoyan writes from Lagos.

Like this: Like Loading...