Business

New Horizons, BMS hold Coding Challenge for students

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

In the drive to promote technopreneur skills in high school students, New Horizons Nigeria in partnership with Baptist Mission Schools has held a Coding and Robotics Challenge for students. The competition, which started in February, saw the grand finale held on March 24, 2022, at Bowen University, Iwo, Osun State. During this event, students worked in teams to design their robot and projects with the help of a mentor who trained them on a regular basis. Thereafter, each team submitted a design, business plan, and video pitch of their projects.

The competition started with 3,782 students at the school levels, 117 students qualified for the zonal levels while 47 students qualified for the finals. Speaking at the event, MD/ CEO New Horizons, Mr. Tim Akano, said: “The future of Nigeria lies in the expertise with the fourth industrial technologies which include coding, Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, IoT, Blockchain, Cloud security, and Cyber security. “It’s on that basis New Horizons Nigeria partnered with Baptist Mission school to develop the yearly coding and Robotics competition as the first phase for comprehensive fourth industrial competition amongst students which will include other mission schools like Redeemers, Catholic, Anglican, Methodist, and Deeper life. We achieve all of this with our strategic partnership with international vendors like EC-Council, PMI, ISAACA, Oracle.”

Eralier, the Director of Baptist Mission Schools, Dr. Tide Olalere, said: “We are poised to ensure our children are not left behind in the 21st century ICT education.” He disclosed that qualified schools were judged based on App prototype, Presentation slide, Business plan words for the code/robot description, Creativity, Design, Potential Usefulness, Technical Skill, and Presentation. Winners were awarded cash prizes at every stage of the competition and a certificate of participation.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Equities extend weekly downturn by 0.69%

Posted on Author Stories, Chris Ugwu

Trading on equities, last week, extended weekly losses following investors’ apathy  as the NSE All-Share Index and Market Capitalisation depreciated by 0.69 per cent to close the week at 38,382.39 and N20.082 trillion respectively. However, all other indices finished higher with the exception of NSE Mainboard,   NSE 30, NSE Insurance, NSE Consumer Goods, NSE […]
Business

Dollar dogged by economic worries, yuan gains on trade deal relief

Posted on Author Reporter

  The dollar nursed losses against most currencies on Wednesday as traders braced for U.S. data expected to show a slowdown in durable goods orders and a key speech by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell. The yuan rose toward a seven-month high after U.S. and Chinese trade officials reaffirmed their commitment to a Phase 1 […]
Business

Golden Guinea Breweries lauded for business revival

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The President of the National Council of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), Otunba Abimbola Ogunbanjo, has commend the board and management of Golden Guinea Breweries Plc for their efforts in reviving the business after 17 years of inactivity.   Ogunbanjo along with the Divisional Head, NSE, Listings Business, Olumide Bolumole, embarked on a factory tour […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica