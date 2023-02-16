Business

New Horizons CEO, Akano, bags NANS 2022 Man of the Year award

Posted on Author Abolaji Adebayo Comment(0)

A tech expert, the the Chief Executive Officer of New Horizons Nigeria, Mr. Tim Akano, has been honored by the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) as the association’s 2022 Man of the Year. According to NANS President, Com. Usman Umar Barambu, the award is in recognition of “Akano’s leadership acumen, passionate professional capabilities, fervent and productive contribution to the societal development of the nation, and support for humanity.” He said: “Through Uncle Tim, many youths from Universities, Polytechnic, and Colleges of Education have enjoyed numerous scholarships, internship, job placement, mentorship, and skills acquisition in the last 20 years across Nigeria and Africa.”

The deputy senate president, NANS, Ekundina Elvis, while presenting the award said the leadership of the association was happy with all the support the awardee has been rendering to Nigerian students and youths. “We appreciate a man who has thought it expedient to build a nation, a man who has always been at the forefront of building leaders of today and leaders of tomorrow. We believe history will never forget a man who turned a village into a city, and history will still never forget a man who turned a city into a village.

“Like Oliver Twist, we will always ask for more,” Elvis said, adding that “what we want to ask from you is that you should not relent in doing the good works you have been doing, and we believe this is the starting point.” Responding, the New Horizons CEO said: “I want to show my deep and sincere appreciation to the association because this is the first of its kind in Nigeria as NANS Man of the Year. Even though I have received so many awards, I want you to know how much I truly and deeply value this particular one from NANS. “The day I understood that the reason God created me and saw me through life’s many challenges and spared my life was to reproduce myself in millions of youths across the continent was my happiest day in life. To me it is beyond a mission, it is a commission, it is for this purpose and assignment I was born and it is for this commission I am living for.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Report: Exchange points crucial in Nigeria’s Internet drive

Posted on Author Sunday Ojeme

A new report published by the Internet Society has explained steps African countries can take to bring faster and less expensive Internet connectivity to the continent, drawing instances from Nigeria and Kenya. The report illustrates how better connectivity represents a key opportunity for countries to continue to develop more resilient digital economies. Entitled “Anchoring the […]
Business

FDIs: Attracting global capital flows via GIPS adoption

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The adoption of Global Investment Performance Standards (GIPS), including mark-to-market accounting of traded securities, will enable Nigerian mutual funds to feature on international fund comparison sites. Supported by reliable and globally comparable performance data, Nigerian mutual funds will attract global investment, positioning mutual funds as the country’s default destination for discretionary savings. Investors’ influx A […]
Business

Women constitute 42.02% players in small scale industry – NBS

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa

A report released on professional engagements by National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has revealed that women make up 42.02 per cent participants in small scale industry sector. The 2020 statistical report also showed that the female folk outnumbered their male counterpart in participation in the National Open Apprenticeship scheme in 2017 and 2018 with 64.50 […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica