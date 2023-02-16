New Horizons CEO, Akano, bags NANS 2022 Man of the Year award

A tech expert, the the Chief Executive Officer of New Horizons Nigeria, Mr. Tim Akano, has been honored by the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) as the association’s 2022 Man of the Year. According to NANS President, Com. Usman Umar Barambu, the award is in recognition of “Akano’s leadership acumen, passionate professional capabilities, fervent and productive contribution to the societal development of the nation, and support for humanity.” He said: “Through Uncle Tim, many youths from Universities, Polytechnic, and Colleges of Education have enjoyed numerous scholarships, internship, job placement, mentorship, and skills acquisition in the last 20 years across Nigeria and Africa.”

The deputy senate president, NANS, Ekundina Elvis, while presenting the award said the leadership of the association was happy with all the support the awardee has been rendering to Nigerian students and youths. “We appreciate a man who has thought it expedient to build a nation, a man who has always been at the forefront of building leaders of today and leaders of tomorrow. We believe history will never forget a man who turned a village into a city, and history will still never forget a man who turned a city into a village.

“Like Oliver Twist, we will always ask for more,” Elvis said, adding that “what we want to ask from you is that you should not relent in doing the good works you have been doing, and we believe this is the starting point.” Responding, the New Horizons CEO said: “I want to show my deep and sincere appreciation to the association because this is the first of its kind in Nigeria as NANS Man of the Year. Even though I have received so many awards, I want you to know how much I truly and deeply value this particular one from NANS. “The day I understood that the reason God created me and saw me through life’s many challenges and spared my life was to reproduce myself in millions of youths across the continent was my happiest day in life. To me it is beyond a mission, it is a commission, it is for this purpose and assignment I was born and it is for this commission I am living for.

