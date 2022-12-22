New Horizons CEO bags youth empowerment award

The Chief Executive Officer and founder of New Horizons Nigeria, Tim Akano, has bagged the award for the champion of youth empowerment of the year from the Top10 Magazine. Speaking after the award ceremony that took place over the weekend in Lagos, the organiser, and publisher of the magazine, Tony Iji, stated that the award is a welldeserved honor that the magazine has given to Akano. According to him, Akano deserves the award based in his effort in bridging ICT gap by empowering Nigerian and African youths.

He said: “The outstanding role he played through youth empow-erment in ensuring that the continent bridges the ICT gap with other developed countries is what has earned him recognition as the Top10 Magazine’s Champion of Youth Empowerment of the year award.” Receiving the award, Akano thanked the organiser for the recognition and other awards that come from time to time, saying empowering youths is what he has been doing all his life; noting that over 150 organisations have recognised his efforts in the last 18 months.

He said: “This is just a validation that one has been playing in that space for quite some time and the efforts are being recognised. The biggest recognition is the success of the youths I mentored. “During COVID-19, we founded an organisation called the One Africa Initiative, and under the Initiative, we have over 5000 youths in the house, and these youths are from about 32 countries in Africa. “We have visible achievements of youths that have impacted and are doing extremely well, both in Nigeria and internationally; some have been featured on CNN and other international platforms, which gives me more joy. So for me, the success of the youths is more important than the award, and I believe this will encourage me to even do more.”

