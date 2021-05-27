Business

New Horizons produce Africa’s MCCT for Abuja schools

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

Two Nigerian schools, Great Height Academy and Start Rite Schools based in Abuja, have produced the first six teachers in Africa, who are now internationally Modern Classroom Certified Teachers (MCCT). The two schools benefitted from New Horizons’ scholarship for teachers on MCCT training and international certification, available to New Horizons partner schools in Nigeria and across the 80 countries where the company operates globally. The MCCT Teachers have new skills on how to use modern technologies to impart knowledge to their students online that will make it as effective as in-person classroom teaching.

MCCT has become necessary and critical for all teachers in primary, secondary and universities to have a great background in remote teaching that has suddenly gone mainstream. Following the great reset caused by COVID-19 lockdown, Europe and North America, including Canada, came up with a new skillset and certification for all teachers globally teaching students online, which is tagged MCCT, which is now the fastest-growing certification for teachers in advanced countries. Great Height Academy and Start-Rite Schools entire teaching staff went through comprehensive MCCT certification training facilitated by a certified New Horizons Instructor and afterward series of screening tests were organised and, at the end of it all, three teachers from each of the schools emerged after sitting for the certification exams.

Commenting on the certification, the Director of Great Height Academy, Hajiya Rabi Namtari, said that the course material for MCCT was excellent for anyone interested in teaching in any online format. Also, Head of School, Start- Rite, Mrs. Christiana Ekamen, said that MCCT training was very impressive, and in line with the school’s online policy, and would help teachers to better manage the special technical challenges of the modern classroom most especially in this post-COVID era.

In his words, the MD/CEO of New Horizons Nigeria, Mr. Tim Akano, congratulated the board, management, and staff of the schools for the great feat achieved and believes that the schools are poised to achieve more outstanding feat in the educational sector going forward. He said from the next academic session, parents would prefer to send their kids to schools that are using MCCT teachers to train students as it is the only way students can get the best out of the school fees their parents pay.

Our Reporters

