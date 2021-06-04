‘New Ibom Airport terminal building to house 1m passengers yearly’

The new terminal building at the Victor Attah International Airport, Akwa Ibom State is billed for completion in 2022. This was disclosed by the state Commissioner for Special Duties, Mr Okpolupum Etteh, after a tour of the construction site by journalists in Uyo yesterday. According to him, the all automated terminal building which is estimated to process one million passengers a year, and has a sitting capacity for 1,000 persons is designed after Istanbul’s latest airport terminal in Turkey. Etteh said government was comfortable with the speed of work so far explaining that the terminal building is both for domestic and international flights, and that, provision has been made for further expansion.

He said: “If not for COVID- 19, we were looking at completing this project by December this year but now, we are looking at the middle of next year, there is nothing we can do. Even the roofing sheets, we are still expecting them from Turkey. “But so far, so good we are very okay, but you know even when you finish, you still need one or two months to test run all the electrical facilities before handing over.

“But there are some few things that we have here in the terminal that they don’t have at the terminal in Istanbul, Turkey. Virtually every thing here is going to be automated, even the lifts, the escalators, that is what makes this building a smart building.

