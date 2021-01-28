News

New IGP: Onu warns against politicisation

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Comment(0)

Barely three days to the retirement of the Inspector General of Police, (IGP) Mohammed Adamu, an Abuja-based legal practitioner, Silas Joseph Onu, has said the appointment of his successor should not be politicised.
Adamu’s tenure expires on February 1 when he turns 60 years old, and Onu, in a interview, advised President Muhammadu Buhari to be guided by the Police Act, 2020 in choosing his replacement.
“When promoters begin to spin qualification by ascribing the rank of an Assistant Inspector General of Police to a person simply because he is holding an office meant for an Assistant Inspector General, in an acting capacity, it becomes obvious that there is a sinister motive, especially, when there are other qualified senior officers,” Onu stated.
According to him, the Police Act, 2020 is the first major holistic legal framework reform in the Nigeria Police Force since the colonial law was enacted by the British, because it fixes a term of service for an IGP.
Onu stated that one of the biggest challenges for the Nigeria Police Force is the incessant brief tenure of the IGP.
“Since this democratic dispensation, it is not possible to point out a single Inspector General of Police who was able to set out an agenda for the police and achieved 30 per cent of such a vision due to the limitation of time before retirement.
“In the past, some Inspector Generals considering their appointment as an opportunity to prepare for retirement, instead of developing the institution.
“Others, who desired to leave a mark behind, attempted to have their services retained by the government through extension, which is unconstitutional,” he said.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

FEC approves N8.9bn for Abuja roads, Lagos Airport

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

The Federal executive Council (FEC) has approved the total sum of N8.9 billion for the construction of roads in Abaji Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja and extension of the runway at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos. The virtual FEC chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday approved N6.7 billion for the […]
News

JUST IN: Gunshots heard near Magodo

Posted on Author Reporter

  Reports reaching New Telegraph are indicating that there has been shooting heard around CMD Road, Magodo, an upscale neighborhood in Lagos, on Wednesday morning. More details later… SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!
News

Petrol hike: NLC, TUC missing, as Nigerians kick

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Abuja

Despite the outrage by Nigerians over the recent hike in Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) otherwise known as petrol, organised labour has refused to comment over the matter three days after the hike. The Pipelines and Product Marketing Company (PPMC)  had in a circular dated November 11, informed petrol marketers of the changes in wholesale price […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica