New IGP: Onu warns against politicisation

Barely three days to the retirement of the Inspector General of Police, (IGP) Mohammed Adamu, an Abuja-based legal practitioner, Silas Joseph Onu, has said the appointment of his successor should not be politicised.

Adamu’s tenure expires on February 1 when he turns 60 years old, and Onu, in a interview, advised President Muhammadu Buhari to be guided by the Police Act, 2020 in choosing his replacement.

“When promoters begin to spin qualification by ascribing the rank of an Assistant Inspector General of Police to a person simply because he is holding an office meant for an Assistant Inspector General, in an acting capacity, it becomes obvious that there is a sinister motive, especially, when there are other qualified senior officers,” Onu stated.

According to him, the Police Act, 2020 is the first major holistic legal framework reform in the Nigeria Police Force since the colonial law was enacted by the British, because it fixes a term of service for an IGP.

Onu stated that one of the biggest challenges for the Nigeria Police Force is the incessant brief tenure of the IGP.

“Since this democratic dispensation, it is not possible to point out a single Inspector General of Police who was able to set out an agenda for the police and achieved 30 per cent of such a vision due to the limitation of time before retirement.

“In the past, some Inspector Generals considering their appointment as an opportunity to prepare for retirement, instead of developing the institution.

“Others, who desired to leave a mark behind, attempted to have their services retained by the government through extension, which is unconstitutional,” he said.

