Health

New index measures health system sustainability to advance UHC

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The FutureProofing Healthcare initiative, an initiative designed to enable data-driven dialogue about the future of healthcare, has launched the Africa Sustainability Index at the 2021 Africa Health Agenda International Conference (AHAIC).

The findings of the Africa Sustainability Index indicated that economic strength and political stability are key drivers behind overall performance in healthcare sustainability, with most of the countries that perform well in the Financing Vital Sign also doing well in the Index overall. These countries include South Africa, Rwanda, Algeria and Ghana.

The Index also reveals that all countries analysed have numerous areas of opportunity for improvement. There are strong variations throughout the continent related to the Access and Quality Vital Signs, suggesting that targeted policies in these areas will make an impact in achieving UHC goals. The Index also compares approaches between countries, identifies elements that lead to more sustainable care and promotes best practices through a futurefocused analysis of real-world solutions.

Supported by Roche, experts from organisations including Amref, the World Bank, United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the African Society for Laboratory Medicine and the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention collaborated to develop the FutureProofing Healthcare Africa Sustainability Index. Led by a panel of 10 independent African healthcare experts, the first-of-its-kind, data- driven policy tool measures the current status of health systems in 18 countries across Africa and provides valuable context as countries across the continent determine how to accelerate universal health coverage (UHC) goals and progress on the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic. The data can be explored online at www.futureproofinghealthcare.com.

The FutureProofing Healthcare Africa Sustainability Index presents an objective view of how health systems are currently performing and is intended to inform policies that promote sustainability and resiliency for the future. Through publicly available data, the Index examines 76 different measures split across six categories called Vital Signs. These Vital Signs – Access, Financing, Innovation, Quality, Health Status and Wider Factors of Health – provide a holistic view of the fundamental drivers of sustainable healthcare systems.

“Sustainable healthcare is a key element on the journey towards UHC and will impact millions of lives in Africa,” said Githinji Gitahi, CEO of Amref and Africa Sustainability Index panellist. “The Sustainability Index is a useful tool in guiding stakeholders in the healthcare ecosystem on where to focus efforts, make improvements and identify best practices from other countries. On behalf of my fellow panel members, it is our intention that this tool will spark conversation about actions that are needed today to create more resilient, sustainable health systems in the future.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Health

As virus fills French ICUs anew, doctors ask what went wrong

Posted on Author Reporter

  Over the course of a single overnight shift this week, three new COVID-19 patients were rushed into Dr. Karim Debbat’s small intensive care ward in the southern French city of Arles. His service now has more virus patients than during the pandemic’s first wave, and is scrambling to create new ICU beds elsewhere in […]
Health

US CDC testing guidance published against scientists’ objections – NYT

Posted on Author Reporter

  Guidance about novel coronavirus testing posted last month on the website of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) was not written by the agency’s scientists and was posted over their objections, the New York Times reported citing people familiar with the matter and internal documents. Under the guidance, it was not […]
Health

Dr. Armand Amselem: 5 dental misconceptions you need to let go off

Posted on Author Reporter

  People often underestimate the impact teeth have on their overall appearance, and as a cosmetic dentist, Dr. Armand Amselem explains why that is a huge mistake. A single missing tooth can change the structure of your jaw and face, make your lips look thinner and give your cheeks a hollow appearance. Like it or […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica