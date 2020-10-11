New indigenous e-hailing application set to redefine transportation in Lagos

Transportation in Lagos State is about to be taken to a new level with the launch of MyKab, an indigenously developed e-hailing application developed by MyKab Technological Services Limited. The official unveiling of “MyKab” took place recently in Lagos.

The Chief Information Officer of MyKab, Mr. Adebimpe Kolade said at the event that MyKab is an indigenously developed application, saying that they challenged themselves to come up with a product that works and which would meet the need of their partners; drivers and riders.

“Our application was built by local professionals that came up with an idea that works. “The safety and security of our drivers is our topmost priority. The welfare of our drivers and riders is very important to us. “We have set up several vehicle assessment centres to ensure that every MyKab vehicle is roadworthy.

“MyKab will provide the solution that captures the relevant transportation needs of the people,” he said. He added that riders would make selection on the type of vehicles they want, and that they would partner HMOs, provide soft loans and micropension scheme for the drivers and provide enough customer service for the riders.

“We will drive the business forward with key principles. We will continue to operate towards the future. Our application is available on Google playstore and we will continue to operate on our vision over the next five years, and we will be providing the best ride possible and serve our customers as much as possible.

Comrade Idris Oluwaseun Sonuga, a representative of the drivers, said that MyKab gave them a true partnership and sense of belonging. Sonuga stated that the youths now depend on transportation business due to the global economic situation, adding that MyKab has given them a good welfare and make them relevant.

Also speaking, the Head of Brand and Strategic Marketing of MyKab, Mr. Femi Akinwande Phillips, said that the company would provide jobs for the people and that they will help reduce the cost people are spending on their cars. “Gridlock has always been a hindrance, but we have a data base for the drivers to manoeuvre on the roads.

“We will vet the cars and the drivers for the sake of the riders. Our price is also affordable for the people and you will get to your destination safely, while we will provide happy drivers that would lead to happy riders. “The drivers would flow with the riders and accommodate their excesses. Every trip taken on MyKab has insurance cover for both the drivers and riders.

“We will credit the wallets of the first 1,000 riders, and we have over 5,000 drivers at the moment and we are not resting,” he said. Speaking, Special Adviser to the Lagos State Governor on Transportation, Hon. Oluwatoyin Moses Fayinka commended the efforts of the owners of the company for their creativity, adding that it is one of the best things to happen to the Nigerian youths.

