New iPhone 14 series launched in Nigeria

iPhone company has unveiled the new iPhone 14 series in Nigeria

The series were launched at iConnect Store in Lekki, Lagos few weeks after the release of the product in the global market.

In the series are iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Speaking at the launch, the General Manager, iConnect, Mr. Larry Ayoub, explained that iPhone is the same across the globe including what Nigerians get to feel when they make their iPhone choices.

“Any customer that walks into any of the iConnect retail shops in Lagos will feel the same way as when the customer enters any iConnect shop in the United Kingdom and the United States because the stores are the same everywhere in the world, with best of service offerings,” Ayoub said.

To enjoy the best experience that the device has to offer, Ayoub advised Nigerians to be sure of their source of purchase and avoid falling victims of unauthorised dealers.

He explained that “stocks for the iPhone 14 series are available. Customers should avoid buying the iPhone from the grey market and unauthorized resellers so they can enjoy the full benefits of 24 months warranty that are extended to verified Apple authorised resellers.

“One of the features is that the camera for the iPhone 14 Pro has been upgraded to 48 megapixels and the 6.1″ screen on the device has also been designed for durability. The iPhone is designed from the ground up to protect the customer’s privacy. The Dynamic Island is also an Apple innovation that allows users to do so much more without taking them away from what you are doing. The device comes with iOS16, which has lots of features,” he explained.

In his remarks, Assistant Marketing Manager- Telco Africa for RNDC Alliance West Africa, Mr. Kolawole Ogunwumi, said as an authorised value-added distributor for Apple in West Africa, the company would continue to provide the necessary support for authorised resellers in Nigeria and other countries in West Africa to help them grow and meet customers’ demands.

