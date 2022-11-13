Business

New iPhone 14 series launched in Nigeria

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

iPhone company has unveiled the new iPhone 14 series in Nigeria
The series were launched at iConnect Store in Lekki, Lagos few weeks after the release of the product in the global market.

 

In the series are iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.
Speaking at the launch, the General Manager, iConnect, Mr. Larry Ayoub, explained that iPhone is the same across the globe including what Nigerians get to feel when they make their iPhone choices.

“Any customer that walks into any of the iConnect retail shops in Lagos will feel the same way as when the customer enters any iConnect shop in the United Kingdom and the United States because the stores are the same everywhere in the world, with best of service offerings,” Ayoub said.

To enjoy the best experience that the device has to offer, Ayoub advised Nigerians to be sure of their source of purchase and avoid falling victims of unauthorised dealers.

He explained that “stocks for the iPhone 14 series are available. Customers should avoid buying the iPhone from the grey market and unauthorized resellers so they can enjoy the full benefits of 24 months warranty that are extended to verified Apple authorised resellers.

“One of the features is that the camera for the iPhone 14 Pro has been upgraded to 48 megapixels and the 6.1″ screen on the device has also been designed for durability. The iPhone is designed from the ground up to protect the customer’s privacy. The Dynamic Island is also an Apple innovation that allows users to do so much more without taking them away from what you are doing. The device comes with iOS16, which has lots of features,” he explained.

 

In his remarks, Assistant Marketing Manager- Telco Africa for RNDC Alliance West Africa, Mr. Kolawole Ogunwumi, said as an authorised value-added distributor for Apple in West Africa, the company would continue to provide the necessary support for authorised resellers in Nigeria and other countries in West Africa to help them grow and meet customers’ demands.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Israeli firm trains 50 artisans for car assembly plant in A’Ibom

Posted on Author Reporter

  Tony Anichebe, Uyo Israeli company, Mimshak specialising in manufacturing of various types of vehicles in the Miiddle East, has said it has concluded plans to train 50 Akwa Ibom indigenes in various units of car production process in readiness to kickstart the assembly plant in the state. Speaking in Uyo on Thursday while conducting […]
Business

Ehingbeti Summit: LASG flags off activation exercise

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Lagos State government has flagged off a five day activation exercise to herald the Ehingbeti Lagos Economic Summit scheduled to hold on October 11 and 12 in Lagos. The summit is expected to unveil a new economic agenda (2022 to 2052) plan for Lagos State. The flag off ceremony, which took place simultaneously in […]
Business

ATCIS battles ALTON over proposed 40% tariff hike

Posted on Author Abolaji Adebayo

COUNTER The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) had disagreed with the telecoms operators over their plan to increase tariff   Foremost telecoms activist, Prince Sina Bilesanmi, National President, the Association of Telephone, Cable Tv & Internet Subscribers of Nigeria (ATCIS), has warned mobile network operators to desist from their plan to increase data, call and SMS […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica