New judges resume at FHC Lagos after JUSUN’s strike

Akeem Nafiu and Tunde Oyesina Abuja

New set of judges posted to the Federal High Court in Lagos yesterday resumed at their duty posts following the suspension of a prolonged strike action by the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN).

The Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Justice John Tsoho, had few weeks before the strike, carried out a posting exercise which led to the transfer of many judges out of their jurisdictions.

On Tuesday, the court also began decongestion and re-arrangement of case files, following resumption of activities after the JUSUN’s strike. Court registrars were busy sorting out case files and moving them to different courtrooms.

In a chat with journalists, the Deputy Chief Registrar (DCR) of the court, Mrs. Clement Ende, expressed her joy over the suspension of JUSUN’s strike. She attributed the movement of case files by court registrars to change in nomenclature and courtrooms of judges.

She said: ”The reasons files are being moved around is because of the change in nomenclature and courtrooms. We have new judges. Some of the new judges may want to first settle down and familiarise themselves with the courtrooms before beginning proceedings.

“So, let’s give them this week to look at their files as it is the first time they will be looking into the files and then give dates.

The old judges may likely begin sitting by tomorrow, but the new ones may require a little more time, say by next week”.

Courtroom placement for the new judges are: Court One – Chief Judge John Tsoho; Court Two – Justice Ayokunle Faji; Court Three- Justice A.L. Allagboa; Court Four- Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke, Court Five- Justice D.E Osiagor and Cour Six- Justice Nicholas Oweibo. Others are: Court Seven- Justice Y. Bogoro; Court Eight- Justice A. Aluko; Court Nine- Justice P.O Lifu, Court Ten- Justice T.G Ringim and Court Eleven-Justice A.O Awogboro.

In the same vein, activities are yet to fully pick up at the Federal High Court in Abuja as only one court out of the eleven courts in the Division sat yesterday.

Other court rooms visited were opened with the their registrars and other staff putting things together

