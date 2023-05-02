News

New Kano Emirates Have Come To Stay, Says Ganduje

Kano State Governor Umar Ganduje insists the four new emirates created by his administration will remain after his exit.

His immediate predecessor Musa Kwankwaso said last week the incoming New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) administration would review the dethronement of Lamido Sanusi as the Emir of Kano in 2020.

Speaking during the Workers’ Day celebrations at the Sani Abacha Stadium Kano on Monday, Ganduje said God would not bring anybody that will destroy the emirates.

According to him, the emirates symbolise progress, unity, and well-being of the people. The governor said: “We assure you that these emirates were created because of you, because of your progress.

“Any of you that visit the headquarters of these new emirates will believe me that we have brought development to these places. “These emirates were created for unity, progress, history, and also for the recovery of the reputation of the traditional institutions.

We created them to honour the people of these regions. “I want to assure you that these emirates are permanent, they have come to stay. And anybody that will destroy them, God Almighty will not bring him to Kano state.

