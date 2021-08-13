New Kwara CP reads riot act to criminals in the state

Criminals operating in Kwara State have been given a marching order to pack their bags and baggage and leave the state immediately, or be prepared to meet their Waterloo.

The people of the state have also been assured of safety of their lives and properties.

The marching order and assurance were given on Friday by the state’s new Commissioner of Police, CP Amienbo Tuesday Assayomo, at his maiden press briefing with journalists in Ilorin, the state capital.

He said: “As we are resolutely committed to wiping out criminality of all shapes and mode, we want to assure the good people of Kwara State that they have no reason to fear, panic or be threatened, as the police under my control are aware and are sufficiently briefed on my zero tolerance for indiscipline and negligence on the part of any policeman found in any unpoliceman-like conduct.

“I am also using this medium to assure sister services of my readiness, as a team player to work hand in glove with them to consolidate the achievements recorded in the state before my arrival and to also make the state uncomfortable, especially for kidnappers, cultists, cyber criminals and all other forms of vices and anti-social behaviours.

“I am therefore warning criminals to pack their bags and baggage and relocate from this state or else they will have themselves to blame.

“As a professional Police Officer, I want to inform members of the public that, we are here to perform our constitutional duties in line with our professional callings and as such ready to do just that.”

