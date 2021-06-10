New Lagos-Ibadan rail line good for our transportation plan-Abiodun

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has said the Lagos- Ibadan Standard Guage Railway project of the Federal Government was in tandem with the state’s Transportation Master Plan, just as freight stations crisscrossing the state would provide manufacturers good platform to export their goods and services to the outside world. The governor, who stated this in an interview after inspecting the new Abeokuta Train Station at Laderin Estate with the Minister of Transportation, Mr. Chibuike Ameachi, said apart from Abeokuta station, Kajola and Agbado in the state also have freight stations. He said: “I want to enjoined our indigenes to begin to patronise the services as extra wagons will commence operation tommorow.”

