New Lagos real estate law guarantees hard time for fraudulent operators, says LASRERA boss

The Lagos State Real Estate Regulatory Authority (LASRERA) has declared its readiness to commence the enforcement of its newly signed Law aimed at holding Property Developers, individuals and organisations in Real Estate Business accountable, especially those with intentions to defraud accommodation seekers across the state.

 

The Special Adviser to Lagos State Governor on Housing, Mrs Toke Benson-Awoyinka made this declaration during a courtesy visit to her office by Female Lawyers in Real Estate Practice (FELIREP), at Alausa.

 

Citing instances of some property developers who are in the habit of collecting money from potential clients above the available units of property, Benson-Awoyinka maintained that such individuals or Organisations must be made to face the Law in order to serve as deterrent to others with similar intentions.

 

The Special Adviser also disclosed that the state government is coming up with a policy that will encourage property developers to open an Escrow Bank Account with Financial Institutions. Explaining the concept of Escrow banking of funds, the Special Adviser said it is to promote financial transparency and protection of citizens in transactions.

 

While encouraging Lagos residents to always engage Lawyers at every stage of real estate transactions so as not to fall victims of swindlers in the sector, Benson-Awoyinka added that legal practitioners are always ready to guide prospective property buyers on how to avoid some pitfalls.

 

The Special Adviser advised real estate practitioners on the need to understand the value of LASRERA Law, especially the aspect of documentation of Real Estate Transactions for ease of doing business in terms of sales/ purchases of properties for identification of ownership.

 

She encouraged her learned professionals (Female Lawyers in Real Estate Practice, FELIREP) to see real estate transactions beyond selling, buying or leasing of properties or cut and paste of documents, stressing that the real estate value chain is huge and yet untapped.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

