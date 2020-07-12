Business

New Land Rover Defender to hit African airwaves Thursday

Posted on Author Our Correspondants Comment(0)

L

and Rover will celebrate the arrival of the New Defender in Africa with a 110-minute special online streaming event promising informative discussions, interesting news and in depth looks at an icon reimagined for the 21st century.

 

Xola Ntshinga has been enlisted to lead the show and the well-known sports presenter will take viewers on a journey through various segments exploring the Defender’s historical importance and its rebirth as an adventure vehicle for the digital generation.

Bryan Habana, who fell in love with the New Defender when he witnessed it driving onto the field after the Springboks took the Rugby World Cup final in Japan last year, will join the discussion and dig deep into the vehicle’s advanced technologies.

 

 

Jaguar Land Rover South Africa and sub-Sahara Africa Managing Director Richard Gouverneur will introduce the New Defender to guests and Kingsley and Ross Holgate, who will make an important announcement during the show.

 

 

Humanitarian adventurers Kingsley and Ross Holgate share a deep love for Defender, having owned 15 of them since the early 1970s. Defenders have played integral roles in assisting the Kingsley Holgate Foundation to deliver aid to millions of people in need in every African country and beyond. The father and son will weigh in on the New Defender’s capabilities, share some first impressions and tell some fascinating stories about their experiences with previous Defenders on many incredible expeditions.

 

 

The streamed special will be aired at 4pm South Africa time on Thursday on Land Rover South Africa’s YouTube channel.

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Report: Nigeria among dumping grounds for obsolete air conditioners

Posted on Author Sunday Ojeme

GROWTH From 2005 to 2019, Africa’s market for new split room air conditioners (RACs) grew by an estimated 14 per cent   A new report on environmental dumping finds that 35 per cent of the room air conditioners (RACs) sold in Nigeria and many Africa’s largest countries do not meet minimum energy efficiency standards in […]
Business

AIICO donates reusable face masks to curtail COVID-19

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

As part of efforts to curtail spread of COVID-19, AIICO Insurance PLC has donated reusable face masks to the Nigerian Red Cross, We Stand Foundation and the African Clean Up Initiative (ACI).     A statement made available to New Telegraph said the non-governmental organisations were actively leading initiatives for public health and humanitarian causes […]
Business

FMBN: Banks, insurers express interest in statutory roles

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

In an effort to reposition the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN) for better performance, its Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Ahmed Dangiwa, has said that commercial banks and insurance companies have shown more interest in playing their statutory roles.   According to him, this is part of efforts to reset FMBN and the National […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: