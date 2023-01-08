News

New leader of Ilana Omo Oodua worldwide, resigns

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo IBADAN

The New Leader of the apex body of Yoruba Self-Determination Struggle, Ilana Omo Oodua Worldwide, Professor Wale Adeniran, has resigned from his position with immediate effect. This followed the earlier stepping aside of its founder, Prof. Bamji Akintoye.

According to a statement issued and made available to Sunday Telegraph by Maxwell  Adeleye, in Ibadan, Adeniran also resigned as a member of Ilana Omo Oodua Worldwide and suspended his participation in the Yoruba Self-Determination Struggle.

The Pioneer Commissioner for Education of Osun State resigned in protest against allegations of corruption slammed against him by a Cotonou based Bureau De Change Agent/Personal Assistant of Professor Banji Akintoye, Mr. Kabir Adebayo, fondly called Obalola.

Obalola, while slamming Adeniran, said he was responding to claims that Akintoye mismanaged funds being paid into his account by well-meaning Yoruba people worldwide, stating that 70 per cent of the money being sent into his account by supporters of Self-Determination Struggle worldwide goes into

Professor Wale Adeniran and his wife’s accounts.

Adeniran had denied Obalola’s claims, saying he was being blackmailed over some issues that he refused to compromise on which he didn’t mention.

The Ile/Ife born retired academics called on well-meaning Yoruba Leaders and Elders of thoughts to constitute a committee to look into the allegations raised by Obalola and invite Professor Banji Akintoye and himself to present their accounts of stewardship and make the reports of their findings open.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Leave a Reply

