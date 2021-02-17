New lease of life for National Theatre

Nigeria’s National Theatre is set for a new lease of life as the Federal Government and Central Bank of Nigeria/Bankers Committee on Sunday February 14, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for the Revamping and Restoration of the cultural monument. Also signed, is the contract awards for the project.

The signing of the MOU and contract awards, a significant effort at repositioning edifice after several years of struggle under the grip of bureaucratic bottleneck leading to its near comatose state, was witnessed by the host Governor, Babajide Sanwoolu of Lagos State, Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, Minister of Sports and Youths Development, Mr. Sunday Dare, CEO of Access Bank, Herbert Wigwe, General Manager/CEO of National Theatre, Prof Sunday Ododo, and the Director of Legal Ministry of Information and Culture, Mr. Nnanna Ibom, in a very colour ceremony held at the Entrance ‘A’ of the National Theatre. Aside, the restoration of the iconic edifice, the Lagos Creative and Entertainment Centre (LC&EC) is to be created inside the National Theatre Complex.

The LC&EC will consist of four Hubs: Films, Music, Information Technology (IT) and Fashion. Speaking before the signing, the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, said that the renovation will not lead to a single job loss, stressing that rather it will lead to the creation of at least 10,000 direct jobs.

In his remark, the CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, stated that the renovation project is expected to take 15 months to complete. This signing of this MoU, it will be recalled, is the culmination of a journey that started July 12, 2020 when the National Theatre was officially handed over to the CBN and Bankers Committee for restoration and upgrade. Also, this signing coming merely days after the Wednesday 10th Feb-ruary, 2021 FEC (Federal Executive Committee) approval shows the seriousness and speed being committed into this project.

And from the pictorial projections which the Project Managers put on display, the National Theatre is expected to regain its position as the number one event Centre in Africa upon completion. An architectural masterpiece, the National Theatre is a cultural landmark located in Iganmu, in the heart of Lagos. Its construction was completed in 1976 in preparation for the Second World Black and African Festival of Arts and Culture, tagged FESTAC ‘77, held in Lagos, Nigeria, from 15 January to 12 February 1977.

After the hosting of the epochal event, the edifice had played host to several arts and cultural events including festivals, musicals, awards, live theatre performances, art exhibitions, especially up to the early 90s. It was then the hub of arts cultural activities in Lagos, the nation’s former capital. However, by mid-nineties, its fortunes began a slow but steady decline following years of deterioration occasioned by non-maintenance and mismanagement. Several efforts were made to revive and restore the edifice.

