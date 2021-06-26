News

New LGA chairmen in Niger illegal –PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described as illegal and of no effect, the purported inauguration of some persons as local government area chairmen in its Niger State chapter. PDP National Vice Chairman, North Central, Theophilus Dakas Shan, in statement said the action was an abuse of privilege, which “cannot be condoned under any guise whatsoever.

“It came to the party as a shock that some leaders, operating without the mandate of the party, conducted the said illegal inauguration at the PDP secretariat in Minna, the Niger State capital, without the approval of the National Working Committee (NWC) which has the statutory powers to direct any of its organs to undertake such functions.” The party said such individuals have no legal powers to preside over the affairs of the PDP in the state. “Accordingly, the purported inauguration of some unidentifiable persons as LGA party chairmen in Niger State is unknown to the party, illegal, of no effect and should stand disregarded.

“Furthermore, such persons are advised, in their own interest, not to parade themselves as officials of our party, as such would attract unpleasant consequences,” the party warned. It advised those behind the inauguration to desist from actions that could undermine the dictates of the constitution of the party as such would attract very stringent sanctions by the NWC “We urge the members of our PDP in Niger State to remain steadfast, and await further directives from the National Working Committee,” the statement advised.

