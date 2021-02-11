News

New magistrate begins fresh trial in Deeper Life school saga

A Magistrate Court sitting in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State yesterday began a fresh the trial of the alleged molestation and maltreatment of an 11-year-old, JSS1 student of the Deeper Life High School, Uyo, the state capital, Don Davies Archibong by two senior students and some school officials.

This followed the transfer of the Magistrate, who had started trial of the two minors involved in the case on January 20, 2021 under closed doors and adjourned till February 10, 2021. The new Magistrate read the charge afresh to the two accused minors, who again pleaded not guilty to the charge.

She, however, adjourned the case till March 3, 2021 for further hearing. Speaking to journalists after the court proceedings yesterday, counsel to the complainant, Mrs. Deborah Archibong, David Okokon explained that the trial could not continue from where it stopped because of the transfer of the Magistrate that had started the case. He said: “Today was supposed to be for cross examination of the nominal complainant that is Mrs. Don Davies’ mother. Incidentally since the former Magistrate was transferred, a new Magistrate has to start afresh. That is the procedure since the case has not gone far. “And to start afresh is to call in the suspects or accused persons and read the charge to them again. The accused persons pleaded not guilty as they did before.

“The new Magistrate said they should remain on the existing bail because already they are on bail and then adjourned the matter till March 3. That was what happened at the court today.” Meanwhile, the counsel to the defendants/accused persons, however, declined to comment on the matter. It would be recall that the two SSI students of Deeper Life High School Uyo, who are both 13 years old, accused in the matter being prosecuted by the police, were arraigned on January 7, 2021 alongside five other officials of the school, including the suspended school principal. The complainant, Mrs. Deborah Archibong had petitioned the Police Command, alleging that her son Don-Davies was inhumanly treated, molested and subjected to starvation in the school.

The suspects were charged on a four-count bordering on conspiracy to commit Felony to wit: indecent treatment of boys under 14 and thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 556 of the Criminal Code, CAP.38, Vol.2. Laws of Akwa Ibom State of Nigeria, 2000.

