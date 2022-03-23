Arts & Entertainments News

New mechanism protects against breast cancer – Study

Researchers in Sweden have identified a protein that protects against breast tumour growth and that can be linked to a better treatment outcome for difficult-to-treat forms of breast cancer.

 

The results of the new study are published in the journal ‘Nature Communications’. Breast cancer affects about 10 per cent of women during their lifetime and is a major medical and societal burden.

 

Fewer treatment options are available for ER-negative breast cancers, which lack oestrogen receptors (ER) and thus do not respond to hormone therapy.

 

Particularly difficult to treat are so-called triplenegative breast cancers, which lack not only ER but also the progesterone receptor and HER2 receptor.

“Identification of new molecular mechanisms that regulate the growth of ER-negative breast cancer is warranted, as these mechanisms may represent novel treatment targets,” said Per Uhlén, professor at the Department of Medical Biochemistry and Biophysics, Karolinska Institutet in Sweden.”

 

