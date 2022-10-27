New Media Conference holds 7th edition

Nigeria’s leading digital media conference, the New Media Conference, is set to hold the muchanticipated seventh edition themed: ‘The Viral Economy’, bringing together experts and decision-makers across sectors to explore opportunities and elevate standards within the digital media space. The conference which is the seventh edition will hold in Lagos at the British Council Nigeria office on October 29, with attendees from across the continent. The 2022 edition will focus on firmer grounds and new frontiers in a post-pandemic era characterized by the Metaverse, Digital currencies, Artificial Intelligence, and Information flow at the speed of thought. Founder/Convener, of NMC, Oluwatosin Ajibade, said: “The world today is more digitalized than has ever been in human history and this has revolutionized communication and many facets of life. “Understanding what the Viral Economy is, the opportunities and challenges it presents for all, and how to position within the space is imperative.”
Related Articles
After 9 months, Maiduguri power project a huge relief –Zulum
Cut off from power supply for the past nine months, Governor of Borno State, Prof. Babagana Zulum has described the groundbreaking ceremony of the Maiduguri and Environs Emergency Power Project (MEPP) as a huge relief to the people of the state. According to him, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation’s (NNPC) commercial investments in the 50mw […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Curbing political office holders’ medical tourism
The Senate, last week, took a trip into the unusual, when it asked officials of the State House to ensure that President Muhammadu Buhari and other Presidency officials did not travel abroad for medical treatment. The directive came when the Senate Committee on Federal Character and Intergovernmental Affairs met with the State […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Delta APC warns erring members
The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta State has threatened to impose stiffer sanctions on erring members. The party is not happy that the embattled Deputy Chairman of the party, Mr. Elvis Ayomanor, is still parading himself as a member after his expulsion. The party in a statement by the Chairman, Caretaker Committee, Prophet Jones […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)