New Media Conference holds 7th edition

Posted on Author Adeola Adeniyi

Nigeria’s leading digital media conference, the New Media Conference, is set to hold the muchanticipated seventh edition themed: ‘The Viral Economy’, bringing together experts and decision-makers across sectors to explore opportunities and elevate standards within the digital media space. The conference which is the seventh edition will hold in Lagos at the British Council Nigeria office on October 29, with attendees from across the continent. The 2022 edition will focus on firmer grounds and new frontiers in a post-pandemic era characterized by the Metaverse, Digital currencies, Artificial Intelligence, and Information flow at the speed of thought. Founder/Convener, of NMC, Oluwatosin Ajibade, said: “The world today is more digitalized than has ever been in human history and this has revolutionized communication and many facets of life. “Understanding what the Viral Economy is, the opportunities and challenges it presents for all, and how to position within the space is imperative.”

 

