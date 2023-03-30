New MiFi, Router, free 180GB offer for Glo subscribers

Globacom has unveiled a new MiFi and Router offer which connects up-to 32 Wi-Fi-enabled devices including smartphones, tablets, laptops, smart TVs and game consoles.

The offer gives sub- scribers FREE 60GB and 180 GB data upon purchase and activation of a MiFi and Router respectively. According to Globacom, “Nigerians can purchase the devices from any of our Gloworld one- stop shops or partner outlets. All they need to do is insert a registered Glo SIM into the MiFi or Router device to access the free 60GB and 180 GB once the device is switched on”.

The company explained that the devices ensure faster downloads, faster music and movie streaming, faster gaming experience and seamless video calls on various smart devices. It also added that it can be used by students, corporate employees, small and medium scale businesses or by individual subscribers on the go seamlessly.

The new offer, Globacom stated, was unveiled to give its esteemed customers value for money and a delightful browsing experience on its reliable and superast Glo 4G LTE network.

Like this: Like Loading...