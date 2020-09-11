Metro & Crime

New minimum wage for LGs, Bayelsa govt sues for patience

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe, Comment(0)

Bayelsa State Deputy Governor, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo has urged local government workers to be patient as government was taking practical steps to ensure they benefit from the 30 percent new minimum wage.
Speaking at the weekend while addressing a delegation of the Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) Bayelsa Chapter led by its President, Comrade Akpos Ekiegha in Yenagoa, the Deputy Governor reaffirmed the present administration’s commitment to workers welfare, noting that the process to implement the minimum wage for councils was underway.
According to a statement signed by his Senior Special Assistant on Media, Doubara Atasi, Ewhrudjakpo said a committee has already been set up for the purpose, assuring that government was also working towards implementing workers’ promotion at all levels to foster motivation, career growth and progression.
His words: “The minimum wage committee will work on the report which will be reviewed before implementation. We are also looking into the issue of implementing the promotions. We will harmonize the promotions for both health workers and local government employees.”
On the issue of identity cards raised by NULGE, the Deputy Governor said it was the duty of every organisation to provide IDs for its workers, and therefore urged the various councils and Rural Development Areas (RDAs) to shoulder the responsibility.
Earlier, President of NULGE, Comrade Akpos Ekiegha commended the government for putting the needs of workers at the forefront, despite the slowdown in the economy due to the coronavirus pandamic and fall in the price of crude oil.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Gunmen kill veteran journalist in Nasarawa

Posted on Author Cheke Emmanuel,

Unidentified gunmen killed a former Secretary of the Nasarawa State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Benjuamin Ekom at his residence in Washo, Nasarawa Eggon Local Government of the state, Monday night. Ekom was also a one time Secretary-General, Eggon Cultural and Development Association (ECDA in the state. Alhaji Usman Galadima-Umbugadu, the Aren […]
Metro & Crime

COVID-19: Niger reduces tax to cushion economic impact

Posted on Author Daniel Atori,

As part of efforts to cushion the effect of the COVID-19 lockdown, which has affected businesses adversely, the Niger State government has approved the reduction of tax payments in the state. While addressing journalists at the Government House, Minna, Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Ibrahim Ahmed Matene on behalf of Governor Abubakar Sani Bello […]
Metro & Crime

Policemen attack FCT Mobile Court over colleagues’ arrest

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe

There was pandemonium yesterday at Dei-Dei, a densely populated satellite town of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) when policemen sporadically fired shots to disperse the FCT Mobile Court sitting in the area to try violators of the Covid-19 safety protocols. The shooting that shook the sleepy community occurred about noon, creating apprehension while residents and […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: