New minimum wage for LGs, Bayelsa govt sues for patience

Bayelsa State Deputy Governor, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo has urged local government workers to be patient as government was taking practical steps to ensure they benefit from the 30 percent new minimum wage.

Speaking at the weekend while addressing a delegation of the Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) Bayelsa Chapter led by its President, Comrade Akpos Ekiegha in Yenagoa, the Deputy Governor reaffirmed the present administration’s commitment to workers welfare, noting that the process to implement the minimum wage for councils was underway.

According to a statement signed by his Senior Special Assistant on Media, Doubara Atasi, Ewhrudjakpo said a committee has already been set up for the purpose, assuring that government was also working towards implementing workers’ promotion at all levels to foster motivation, career growth and progression.

His words: “The minimum wage committee will work on the report which will be reviewed before implementation. We are also looking into the issue of implementing the promotions. We will harmonize the promotions for both health workers and local government employees.”

On the issue of identity cards raised by NULGE, the Deputy Governor said it was the duty of every organisation to provide IDs for its workers, and therefore urged the various councils and Rural Development Areas (RDAs) to shoulder the responsibility.

Earlier, President of NULGE, Comrade Akpos Ekiegha commended the government for putting the needs of workers at the forefront, despite the slowdown in the economy due to the coronavirus pandamic and fall in the price of crude oil.

