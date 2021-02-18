New Minimum Wage: NLC to embark on strike in defaulting states

…plans to picket CAC, issue 14 ultimatum to Turkish Airlines, others

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), has resolved to embark on strike in all states in the federation where the Minimum Wage of N30,000 was yet to be implemented.

A communique issued at the end of its National Executive Council (NEC) meeting signed by President of the NLC, Comrade Ayuba Wabba and the General Secretary, Emmanuel Ugboaja on Thursday in Abuja, described failure of some state governments to implement the new national minimum wage and minimum pension as an act of criminality and betrayal of office.

According to him, some state governments were also yet to conclude negotiations on consequential salary adjustment owing to the new national minimum wage.

The Communique reads in part: “The NEC warned that it would take very drastic action against state governments that have refused to pay the new national minimum wage and minimum pension which benefit had already been eroded by the escalating inflation in the country.

“The NEC also resolved to view the refusal to pay the new national minimum wage by state governments as demanded by the law as an act of criminality, betrayal of the oath of office sworn by state chief executives and a dangerous adventure in anarchy.

“The NEC-in-Session directed all states where the national minimum wage of N30000 is yet to be paid to immediately proceed on industrial action.”

