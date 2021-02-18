News

New Minimum Wage: NLC to embark on strike in defaulting states

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Comment(0)

…plans to picket CAC, issue 14 ultimatum to Turkish Airlines, others

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), has resolved to embark on strike in all states in the federation where the Minimum Wage of N30,000 was yet to be implemented.
A communique issued at the end of its National Executive Council (NEC) meeting signed by President of the NLC, Comrade Ayuba Wabba and the General Secretary, Emmanuel Ugboaja on Thursday in Abuja, described failure of some state governments to implement the new national minimum wage and minimum pension as an act of criminality and betrayal of office.
According to him, some state governments were also yet to conclude negotiations on consequential salary adjustment owing to the new national minimum wage.
The Communique reads in part: “The NEC warned that it would take very drastic action against state governments that have refused to pay the new national minimum wage and minimum pension which benefit had already been eroded by the escalating inflation in the country.
“The NEC also resolved to view the refusal to pay the new national minimum wage by state governments as demanded by the law as an act of criminality, betrayal of the oath of office sworn by state chief executives and a dangerous adventure in anarchy.
“The NEC-in-Session directed all states where the national minimum wage of N30000 is yet to be paid to immediately proceed on industrial action.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Twitter labels new Trump tweet ‘offensive’, hides it from public view

Posted on Author Reporter

  Twitter Inc said on Tuesday it had placed a warning notice on a tweet from U.S. President Donald Trump for violating its policy against abusive behavior. “There will never be an “Autonomous Zone” in Washington, D.C., as long as I’m your President. If they try they will be met with serious force!” the president’s tweet read. […]
News

Covid-19: Germany introduces new restrictions amid rise in cases

Posted on Author Reporter

  Germany has entered a hard lockdown, closing schools and non-essential businesses in an attempt to stop a sharp rise in Covid-19 infections. The measures will be in place until 10 January. Christmas will see a slight easing, with one household allowed to host up to four close family members. The country reported 952 additional […]
News

Fayemi welcomes first baby of the year with gifts

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju

Wife of Ekiti State Governor, Erelu Bisi Fayemi, yesterday presented baby materials and cash gifts to the first and second babies of the year 2021 in the state. Erelu Fayemi while presenting the gifts to the parents of the babies at the stateowned hospitals in Ado-Ekiti and Ikole-Ekiti, said the state government would continue to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica