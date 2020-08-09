New Mitsubishi Pajero Sport: Rugged, smoother, more comfortable

Massilia Motors, the sole distributor of Mitsubishi Motors in Nigeria, has officially unveiled the 4th generation Mitsubishi Pajero Sport SUV (Sports Utility Vehicle) in a first of its kind virtual car launch in Nigeria.

The event was witnessed on YouTube by customers and other stakeholders who were shown the salient features of the 2020 Mitsubishi Pajero Sport SUV, and also taken on a 360° virtual tour, followed by a musical session by Dj Neptunes.

Managing Director of Massilia Motors/Country Delegate of CFAO Nigeria, Mr. Thomas Pelletier stated that the new Mitsubishi Pajero Sport is tough, reliable, and comfortable. According to the MD: “The 2020 Pajero Sport combines off-road performance and luxury on-road comfort. It is a proper 4×4 that I have had the opportunity to experience here (Nigeria) during the rainy season.

It has a comfortable suspension and a powerful engine. It is simply rugged and smooth.” The MD added that Massilia Motors, in sustaining its tradition of quality aftersales services, has unveiled a Service plan, if broken down, would cost only N12,500 monthly for Mitsubishi customers.

The new Mitsubishi Pajero Sport is a blend of innovation and advanced technology bound to be welcomed by the industry and eventual owners. During the launch, the General Manager, Sales of Massilia Motors, Mr. Olatunji Itiola took the event host, Bolanle Olukanni (a celebrity TV host) on a tour of the new SUV.

He demonstrated how to open the tailgate (booth) automatically without using his hands. He said: “Even when both hands are engaged with shopping bags, you only need a movement of your foot under the rear bumper to open it.”

Also coming as an irresistible new feature is the Smartphone-Linked Display Audio (SLDA). This infotainment feature is easier to see with its 8-inch display screen.

The SLDA enables the driver to link his phone to the car and have access to his information including satellite navigation i.e. Google maps on touchscreen via Android Auto or Apple CarPlay apps.

Additional features of the new generation Pajero Sport include an 8inch LCD coloured meter cluster, an upgrade of the Electronic Parking Brake, now coming with the Auto Hold function, the Forward Collision Mitigation System, Adaptive Cruise Control, Blind Spot Warning, etc.

The 3.0-litre V6 petrol engine comes with a remarkable fuel economy and an 8-speed automatic transmission.

The new Mitsubishi Pajero Sport is an all-terrain champion, just as a roof spoiler and shark fin antenna have also been added, with a variety of colours to choose from.

