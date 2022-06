The Crescent for the month of Dhul Hijjah 1443 has been sighted in Saudi Arabia.

Following the sighting, Dhul Hijjah 1, 1443 will begin Thursday, June 30, 2022.

In effect, the Arafah day will be Friday, July 8, while the Eid-Adha will be Dhul Hijjah 10 – Saturday, July 9, 2022.

With the latest development, Nigeria’s Muslims leader and Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, is expected to formally announce the moon sighting tonight as well as Sallah date.

