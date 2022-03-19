New Music: Timaya goes hard with Charger

Despite his recent backlash on social media; Nigerian singer and songwriter, Timaya, is intent on going backto- back with smash hit songs as he releases yet another hit single with stirring Amapiano song, titled; Charger. This comes on the heels of his recently released 2022 debut inspirational single, No Pressure, which is currently enjoying massive airplay. Produced by Nigerian Amapiano powerhouse duo, Smeez and D3an, Charger just like many of Timaya’s classics, effortlessly leaves listeners in awe.

Just like Cold Outside and No Pressure, Charger is poised to earn millions of streams and multiple spots on top playlists worldwide. Timaya relies on modish Amapiano rhythm (a hybrid of deep house, jazz and lounge music characterized by synths, airy pads and wide percussive bass lines which originated from South Africa).

It is pertinent to note that the award-winning musician has released eight studio projects, namely; True Story, Gift And Grace, De Rebirth, LLNP Long Life N Prosperity, Upgrade, Epiphany, Chulo Vibes EP and Gratitude 2020. Timaya has won several notable awards and nominations including the Headies Awards, AFRIMMA Award, Nigeria Music Award, NEA Award, amongst others. His songs explore different genres, themes and ideas.

