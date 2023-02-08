New Naira: Analysts expect scarcity to persist as deadline approaches

Despite assurances by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) that it is taking measures to address the scarcity of the new naira notes, analysts at Cowry Asset Management Ltd have said that they expect the shortage of the new banknotes to persist as the fresh February 10, 2023 deadline set by the apex bank for the currency swap exercise draws near.

In a report released over the weekend, the analysts also noted that the lingering fuel scarcity in the country may not help to ease the shortage of the new notes. According to the analysts, “the cashless policy drive of the central bank may see more Nigerians in doublewhammy as the ongoing currency and fuel scarcity fiasco may likely leave many in perilous times with some unorganized currency traders taking undue advantage over the situation despite the efforts to by the apex bank to meet the rising demand with its limited currency supply. “As the deadline for deposition of old banknotes inch closer, demand pressure is expected to stay unabating following the limited supply of the local currency as we transcend gradually into the cashless economy while we stay on the look for the multiplier effect of the cashless policy across all facets of the economy.”

New Telegraph reports that the CBN had initially set January 31, 2023 as the deadline for the implementation of its naira redesign policy. However, following widespread com-plaints from members of the public about the difficulties they were facing in trying to access the new notes, the apex bank, on January 29, extended the deadline to February 10 and announced that banks could pay maximum daily limit of N20,000 over the counter to depositors. But with scarcity of the new notes not abating and triggering protests in some parts of the country, CBN Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, held a press conference in Lagos last Friday where he assured Nigerians of the apex bank’s capacity to produce and circulate appropriate amounts of the new naira notes. Although the CBN Governor admitted hiccups in the implementation process, he said he would not promise a “further extension” of the deadline. Instead of shifting the timeline, he said the apex bank was addressing “pressure areas” by redeploying cash to where the demand for it was high. Stressing that the challenges would be tackled in the coming days, he urged Nigerians to embrace alternative payment channels. Emefiele, who noted that the challenges were caused by the activities of greedy individuals, said the CBN and law enforcement agents would go after individuals abusing the naira. “Some people have been arrested. We will trace others. They must go to jail because what they doing is a criminal offence,” he stated.

