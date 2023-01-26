Business

New Naira: CBN takes sensitisation to Epe, Mile 12, Ojuoye markets

With less than a week to the January 31 deadline that it set for the implementation of its naira redesign policy, the Central Bank of Nigeria ( CBN) yesterday took its sensitization campaign on the policy to traditional rulers and stakeholders in Epe, as well as the Mile 12 and Ojuoye markets in Lagos state. The exercise saw CBN monitoring teams paying courtesy visits to the paramount ruler of Epe Land, Oba Kamorudeen Animashaun and the OluEpe of Epe kingdom, Oba Shefiu Adewale. The CBN team also visted the Oluwo Modern Fish Market at Epe, where it urged the traders to deposit their old notes before January 31 as the deadline remains sacrosanct.

At the palace of the Paramount ruler of Epe, Deputy Director, Governor’s Department at the apex bank, Mr Moses Ademosu, said that the CBN had given enough stock of the new notes to the commercial banks for them to load in their ATMs. He said that the CBN took the riverine terrain of Epe into considertion, hence the decsion to take the sensitozation campaign to the town. He appealed to the tradtional ruler to use his position to let his people know the importnce of the nair redesign policy. He said: “The January 31 deadline still stands so we urge everyone to desposit their old notes, the 200 naira, 500 naira and 1,000 in their bank accounts.

“The idea of this exercise is that we are going out and monotoring the banks to ensure that money is made available in their ATMs. Any bank that is not dispensing new notes should be reported to the CBN.” In his response, Oba Animashaun commended the .CBN for the naira redesign policy. He, however, asked for an extension of the deadline citing the riverine terrian of the town. He pledged to direct the town crier to announce that the town residents should take their old N200, N500 N1,000 notes to the bank before the expiration of the deadline.

 

