New Naira Note: Emefiele assures Nigerians of CBN's capacity to produce, circulate notes

Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, has assured Nigerians of the apex bank’s capacity to produce and circulate appropriate amounts of the new naira notes. At a press conference in Lagos, yesterday, Emefiele admitted the hiccups in the implementation process. He, however, said he would not promise a “further extension” of the deadline. Instead of shifting the timeline, he said the bank was addressing “pressure areas” by redeploying cash where there are excesses. The CBN had on Sunday shifted the initial deadline for the implementation of the Naira redesign policy from January 31, to February 10, 2023.

The governor said the enormous challenges being faced by Nigerians trying to withdraw the new notes would soon be over, promising that the issues would be overcome soon even as he urged Nigerians to embrace alternative payment. He sought the understanding of Nigerians while decrying the vandalisation of bank facilities and attack on bankers. According to him, destroying bank facilities would worsen the situation. Emefiele admitted that the process is being sabotaged by greedy individuals. He said the bank and law enforcement agents would go after individuals spraying money at social events as well as bankers and CBN officials working with them.

“Some people have been arrested. We will trace others. They must go to jail because what they doing is a criminal offence,” he insisted. On the scarcity, he said: “CBN is aware of the difficulty being faced by Nigerians in accessing the new Currency at this initial stages of its issue and circulation but wishes to plead with all to please show some understanding as everything is being done to correct some of the observed lapses in the implementation of this ambitious programme,” Emefiele pleaded. The conference came on the heels of directive to banks to commence over the counter payment, capping the maximal limit at N20,000 daily. Meanwhile, some banks were paying as little as N1000 yesterday as the officials decried low supply

 

