New Naira Notes: CBN intensifies monitoring of banks

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has intensified its monitoring of banks to ensure that they are fully complying with the directive it issued to load their Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) with the new banknotes. The Director, Legal Services Department at the apex bank, Mr. Kofo Salam-Alada, stated this at the sensitisation of stakeholders on its currency redesign policy at the Computer Village, Ikeja, in Lagos yesterday. Salam-Alada, who represented CBN Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, at the event, said the apex bank was aware of widespread complaints across the country about the non-availability of the new bank notes and had taken steps to address the problem. He said that the CBN has sufficient quantities of the new naira notes in all its 37 branches and blamed DMBs for challenges that members of the public are facing in trying to access the new banknotes.

He said: “I can tell you today that the CBN on a daily basis, issues out the new notes. I must let you know that we are actually begging commercial banks to come and take money from the central bank. We have this new money in our vaults and we are waiting for the banks to come and take it. I must also let you know the seriousness of the central bank for these new notes to permeate everywhere. “We have found out that a lot of things have come up that we need to checkmate.

We stopped withdrawal across the counter of new naira notes to ensure that everyone can have access to it and it would not be just one Chief who is known to a Manager and then would walk in there and cart away all the new naira notes in a particular branch.”

 

