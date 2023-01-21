News

New naira notes: CBN, monarch adopt town criers in Delta

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), is collaborating with the Asagba of Asaba, Obi Prof Chike Edozien, to adopt town-criers to conscientize the people on the need to accept and cherish the new naira notes as their national identity. The apex bank said the integrity of any nation lies in the efficacy of its legal tender hence the citizens should be its good ambassadors.

The Director, CBN’s Banking Services, Abuja, Mr Sam Okojere, supported by the Asaba Branch Controller, Mr Godwin Okafor, and Mrs Elizabeth Amrovhe of the Currency Redesign Department, with a combine team from Abuja and Asaba at the palace of the monarch yesterday urged him to deploy all traditional means to get residents sensitized about the new money.

He said: “Change is one of the most difficult things in human existence. The naira redesign has been strongly criticised but no time is ever good for politicians to bring change. “We are soliciting for the support of your traditional institution to get the economy of our country to run optimally.” But the Asagba, who lamented that commercial banks in Asaba kept collecting and issuing out the old notes, queried the rationale behind the January 31, deadline when the new notes had not circulated. He nevertheless said the innovation was germane for economic development, “All banks may have complied but UBA is the worst defaulter. Our town criers will go to town to conscientisize residents to comply with your directives on the new naira notes.”

 

