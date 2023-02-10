New Naira Notes: Irate mob attack bank ATMs in Enugu

An irate mob numbering over 500 youths yesterday stormed and invaded some commercial banks in Enugu, Enugu State, looting and breaking the Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) at different locations. Eyewitness account told our Correspondent that the mob, mostly youths, took to the streets after waiting from 4a.m yesterday till 3p.m only to be told later that there was no money in the bank.

Some of the bank’s customers, including civil servants, students and traders were stranded, helpless, hopeless and frustrated. According to our source, some bank staff were said to have escaped through the back doors as the protest which had already gathered momentum, as protesters moved in drove in different directions.

A pensioner and some persons living with disabilities, who came to the bank very early in the morning, were trapped in the midst of the protest. One of them, who simply identified himself as Elder James Mamah, told our Correspondent at one of the affected commercial banks at Ziks Avenue, Enugu that he had spent four days in Enugu waiting to get the money he deposited in the bank to pay for hospital bills, to no avail. He said: “This is a planned action by the Federal Government and the banks to starve Nigerians of cash for the forthcoming election.”

